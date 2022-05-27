How to Fix Windows Cannot Access the Specified Device Error (Sniper Elite 5)

Our step-by-step guide will explain how to fix the Windows Cannot Access The Specified Device Error in Sniper Elite 5 when you try to launch it using the Xbox App.

Windows Cannot Access The Specified Device Error Fix

PC titles often have rocky launches where many unique and annoying bugs plague the game. The same is the case with Sniper Elite 5, where players face an error preventing them from playing the game using the Xbox App on pc.

When you try to launch Sniper Elite 5 using the PC Xbox app, it sometimes gives the error “Windows Cannot Access The Specified Device Path Or File.”

That can occur because the game might not have the necessary admin permissions to run. There is a way around avoiding getting this error. Just follow the given instruction.

Open your Xbox App, and on the left side of the screen, you will see the list of games you have installed.

Scroll down and locate Sniper Elite 5.

From there, either right-click on the game or click on the three dots to access the additional option.

From the drop-down menu, you can either click on Create Shortcut or click on Manage, and from the menu, you can click on Create Desktop Shortcut.

Once you have done that, just go to your desktop, right-click on the game, and click “Run as Administrator.”

Running the game as an administrator will give the game all the necessary permissions it needs to run, and that should also fix the “Windows Cannot Access The Specified Device Error.”

