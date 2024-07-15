Watch Dogs ctOS Breaches Locations Guide

In Watch Dogs, there are 16 total ctOS Breaches locations. To know their exact location, you must unlock the ctOS Tower in the area. To collect a ctOS Breach, make your way to the location and start the breach.

Starting the breach will mark 4 items on your mini-map you must hack in the given time. The timer will differ for each ctOS Breach. Below we have listed all the ctOS Breaches found in different map areas and how to breach them.

1. Parker Square / St. Joseph Cemetery

Time Limit: 2:30

For this ctOS Breach, after hacking the first object, you must swim northwest across the lake to hack the other three objects. All the objects that need to be hacked will be out in the open, and finding them is straightforward in Watch Dogs.

2. Parker Square / Marina

Time Limit: 5:00

For this ctOS, go to the Fresh Table restaurant in Parker Square Marina. Climb the restaurant’s roof to hack the first box and start the breach.

After hacking the first box, get back down and head east until you reach a fence. Get to the other side of the fence to find the second box and hack it.

After hacking the second box, use a vehicle to drive to the north part of the Marina. The third box is on a wall in the eastern dock. The final box is located on a store rooftop northwest of the third box. You can hack the last box using the nearby Security Camera.

3. Parker Square / Owl Motel

Time Limit: 3:00

The first box for this breach can be found in Owl Motel. Head north from the first box and jump over the fence to find the second box in the backyard area to find the second box.

Some pallets will block the second box. The pallets can be destroyed by shooting the nearby propane tank. After hacking the second box, make your way to the next house’s roof for the third box.

The fourth box is also nearby and blocked by pallets. This time use a grenade to destroy the pallets and hack the fourth box. The fifth and final box can be hacked using the security camera above it.

As you will have to cause multiple explosions for this, police will get alerted, so make sure that you don’t get caught.

4. Parker Square / Train Yard

Time Limit: 4:00

The first hack box is present on the Train yard crossing gate. Start heading east after you hack it and use the planks to reach and hack the second box.

Head back down and move south until you reach some concrete bricks. The third box will be behind these bricks. After you hack it, follow the fence around to reach the storage yard.

The camera on the opposite side of the road can be used to access and hack the final box to complete this ctOS Breaches in Watch Dogs.

TIP Successfully hacking all the items in the given time will complete the ctOS Breach, and you will receive an award of 250 XP and an Audio Log. Completing all 16 ctOS Breaches will unlock the ‘System Mangler’ Trophy.

5. The Wards / Metropole Hotel

Time Limit: 3:30

The first box can be found on the ground near the Metropole Hotel. After that, make your way north to the next building to find the second box. You will need to hack the camera and move its sight to the second box to hack it.

The third box is also nearby, and you will require another camera hack to hack this box. Once it is done, make your way north to the location of the final 2 boxes. You will need to hack cameras close to both of these boxes to hack them.

6. Brandon Docks / Umani Technologies

Time Limit: 4:00

Request a Truck from the Car Demand app to get to the first box. Use the truck to get to the stairs outside and reach the first box. From the first box, jump to the railing and head left. Keep following the stairs to reach the second box.

The second box will be behind some debris, so shoot the propane tank to destroy it and hack the box. After that, head back down and then north to West Riverside. Use the forklift to get a clear sight of the third box and then hack it.

The fourth box is behind some wooden pallets. Use the forklift nearby to hack it. The last box is under the bridge. Make sure you have enough time to reach and hack it.

7. Brandon Docks / Radio Tower

Time Limit: 4:30

The first box is in plain sight. After you hack it, make your way down the alley to find the lift and use it to access the floors above. Then, make your way north to find and hack the second box.

Make your way back to the ground and head to the white tower. Use the lift on the right to head up to the roof. Use the camera there towards the third box to hack it. Go west to check the overhead walkway to the north to find the camera to hack the final box for the final box.

8. Brandon Docks / Umeni Technologies Shipyard

Time Limit: 5:10

After hacking the first box, head northwest to the scissor lift and use it to access the second box. For the third box, go down and then to the parking lot.

There, use the camera to hack the third box. Head back north towards the ‘Umeni Tech’ logo. Hack the camera near the logo to find and hack the final box for this ctOS Breaches in Watch Dogs.

9. Brandon Docks / Empty Office Space

Time Limit: 4:30

To get to the first box, use the lift. Make your way down and go to the shipyard. Climb the cargo box to look at the second box and hack it.

Head to the west side of the shipyard for the third box and climb the containers. You can use the camera on the lamppost in the northern part of the shipyard to find and hack both the third and fourth boxes.

10. Brandon Docks / L-Train Rhodes

Time Limit: 5:00

Keep your eyes peeled on the train schedule to hack the first box. Once it is hacked, go to the L-Train Rhodes station and go to its roof. You can see the second box from the roof and hack it.

For the third box, head down from the roof to the street. Use the scissor lift to reach and hack the third box. Head back to the stairs for the fourth box and climb the fence northeast.

Go east from the pharmaceuticals to find a lamppost having a camera. Hack the camera and move it left to hack the fourth box. The final box can be found near the filtration plant. Hack it to complete this ctOS Breaches in Watch Dogs.

11. The Loop / South Tech University

Time Limit: 4:30

The hacking boxes in this breach are quite far away from each other. So, make sure that you have a fast vehicle ready for this. Hack the first box and then head southwest to the waterfront to find and hack the second box.

After that, go east up the stairs and through the park. The third box is on the side of the building with large pillars. For the fourth box, head to the bridge. The fourth box is in a support column of the bridge.

Jump into the water and get on a boat for the fifth box. Drive it to the bridge’s other end to find the final box, another support column.

12. The Loop / Willis Tower

Time Limit: 3:30

Hack the first box, then make your way to the other side of the street to find the second box, which is on the side of the building to the west. Head north across the street for the third box and find a camera to hack it.

For the fourth box, head north. Check again for a security camera on the building to the south. Use it and hack the fourth box. Exit the camera and head forward to get on the street again for the final box. The final box is on the side of a pillar in the parking garage.

13. The Loop / Eastern Waterfront

Time Limit: 3:30

The hacking boxes in this breach are also quite far from each other. So, make sure that you have a fast vehicle ready for this. Go northeast after hacking the first box. Another box can be found near the tunnel entrance.

Use your vehicle to head northeast for the third box near a newsstand. The box is present in the eastern rocky area of Signal Towers, which you will need to swim to.

14. Mad Mile / Ross Crime Scene (Lipstick Killer)

Time Limit: 5:00



To reach the first box, use the Scissor lift to reach the roof of the tall building. Return to the ground after you hack it, and then go east. Use the camera in some vegetation to hack the box behind the vegetation.

After that, make your way north until you reach a “FUCK YOU” sign. The box will be close to the sign. Hack it and then access the fourth box, accessed in plain sight. After this, head across the street to find the final box on the wall of a building.

15. Mad Mile / Hanson Park

Time Limit: 4:00

After hacking the first box, run across the street to find the second box and hack it, the third box can be found under a staircase between two rooftops.

Head west to find the fourth box after returning to the ground.

16. Mad Mile / Unknown

Time Limit: 4:30

The first box is located quite far from the others. To make things quick, hack the first one, get down to ground level, and head northwest. The second box is on the side of an appointment building, which can be hacked using a camera nearby. Check behind the building where the second box is to find an alley.

The third box here should be on the wall. Head north to the bank’s parking lot. Use the lift to get to the roof, and use the ladder on the right to access the box. Get close to the roof’s edge (carefully) to get an angle to hack the box. Head to ground level and check for the box behind a stack of cardboard boxes. And this one will conclude all ctOS Breaches in Watch Dogs.