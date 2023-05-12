Wasteland 3 Merchants Locations Guide

In our Wasteland 3 Merchant Locations guide we will tell you where you can find each and every Merchant in Wasteland 3 and all the goodies, they have to offer for intrepid Rangers like yourself.
Wasteland 3 Merchants Locations
In Wasteland 3, there are Merchants present in different locations throughout the map.
They are special NPCs who players can interact with to trade or buy different items and obtain certain services as well.
In this guide, we have listed all the Merchants present in the game, their locations, and what services they provide.
Bartender
Location: Little Vegas
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different consumable items. Cigarettes, Syringes, drinks, etc.
Special Items: None
Doc Parker
Location: Ranger HQ
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different consumable items like medical supplies etc.
Special Items: None
Mary Milk-Teeth
Location: Downtown Colorado Springs
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different consumable items like medical supplies and drinks
Special Items: None
Josiah Casady
Location: Ranger HQ
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of outfits, armors, and armor mods.
Special Items
- Aramid Pads
- Impact Foam
- Combat Belt
- Ablative Spray
Snappin’ Jimmy Bob
Location: Downtown Colorado Springs
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of ammunition, consumables, and weapon mods.
Special Items
- Full Choke
- 21MM Magnifying Scope
- Laser Sight
- Tape Grip
- Balancing Weights
Inspector Delgado
Location: Ranger HQ
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of ammunition, armor, weapons, armor, and weapon mods.
Special Items
- Radtek Armor Set
- Negotiator
- Ablative Spray
- Impact Foam
- Combat Belt
- Tape Grip
- Balancing Weights
Ananda Rabindranath
Location: Bizarre Exterior and Colorado Springs
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of junk, ammo, and medical supplies.
Special Items
- Fix It!
Dr Cold Cuts
Location: Dentist Office in Warrens
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different consumable items like medical supplies etc.
Special Items: None
Gwyn Talbot
Location: Bizarre Interior
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor and armor mods.
Special Items
- Savage Armor Set
- Trooper Armor Set
- Tactical Armor Set
- Tank Armor Set
- Polyxylylene Barrier
- Sensory Shroud
- Personnel Drive
- Phase Temper Controller
- Head Gear Platform
- Accelerator Skeleton
Bartender Finn
Location: Bizarre Interior
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different consumable items. Cigarettes, Syringes, drinks, etc.
Special Items: None
Masato
Location: Bizarre Interior and Colorado Springs
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different items like food and medical supplies.
Special Items: None
Fastback
Location: Colorado Springs
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of Kodiak upgrades and repair kit.
Special Items: None
The Sanctified Piscitelli
Location: Bizarre Interior
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor and armor mods.
Special Items
- Modder’s Kit
- The Emancipator
- Incendiary Linkage
- Sound Suppressor
- Broach-Rifled Barrel
- Extra Turkey Choke
- Extended Mag
- 32MM Magnifying Scope
- Spec-Ops Laser Sight
- Hammer forge-Rifled Barrel
- Extra Turkey Choke
- Max Capacity Mag
- 38MM Magnifying Scope
- Ultraviolet Laser Sight
- Symmetrical Weights
- Rubber Grip
- Fiberglass Grip
- Counterforce Weights
V.I.C.I.
Location: Ranger HQ
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor, weapons, weapon, and armor mods.
Special Items
- Marshal’s Law
- Sensory Shroud
- Polyxylylene Barrier
- Personnel Drive
- Symmetrical Weights
- Rubber Grip
B.B Gun
Location: Denver
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor and weapon mods, consumables, and ammo.
Special Items
- Tape Grip
- Balancing Weights
- Polyxylylene Barrier
- Sensory Shroud
- Personnel Drive
- Fiberglass Grip
- Counterforce Weights
Sister Nancy Forge
Location: Denver Ruins
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor, weapons, and ammo.
Special Items
- Chemtek Chest
- Savage Armor Set
- Trooper Armor Set
- Tactical Armor Set
- Tank Armor Set
Vivisecto, Rn
Location: Machine Commune
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of Utility items and consumables, like syringes medical supplies, and food.
Special Items
- Nociception Clamp
- Optilaser 9000
- Cerebral Modem
- Adrenal Enhancer
Vendomatic 2000!
Location: Machine Commune
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of various items.
Special Items
- Night Terror Plushie
- Insulated Vehicle Plating
- Hat Dance Horn
- Farsight Computer Assisted Scope
Mobile Gift Shop
Location: Denver ruins
Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor, weapons, and ammo.
Special Items
- Leader’s Banner
- Impact Vehicle Plating
- Composite Armor Set
- Commando Armor Set
- Trooper Armor Set
- Tank Armor Set.