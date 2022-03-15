Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Might Feature An Alternate Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will apparently bring back the classic (and popular) Verdansk map but with some major changes.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, known Call of Duty leaker Hope claimed that Warzone Mobile will not feature an all-new map like fans are anticipating. They will instead get an alternate Verdansk with both old and new points of interests.

That being said, it does not seem like Verdansk is being expanded to include new areas with new points of interests. The map will possibly be cut down to include some existing areas while connecting a new area as well.

Verdansk on Warzone Mobile is not the same Verdansk we played before on PC/Console. It’s a mash up of certain POIs and new POIs. Looks pretty cool. — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) March 14, 2022

It is also possible that Warzone on consoles and PC will be updated down the road to welcome back Verdansk in its new form. Verdansk was replaced with the new Caldera map when the first season of Warzone Pacific went live. Fans have been hoping to see their beloved Verdansk return since then, which could be happening when Warzone Mobile launches.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was officially announced to be in development last week. The game promises “an all-new triple-a mobile experience” and is “being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.”

Warzone Mobile has not been given a release window, at least not yet. Based on previous leaks though, the game has been making steady progress and might be releasing later in 2022.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile should not be confused with Call of Duty: Mobile which has reportedly generated more than $1.5 billion in lifetime player spending across both the App Store and Google Play to be ranked as the 14th most revenue generating mobile game in the world.