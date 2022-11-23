How To Loot Faster In Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a lot of optimization issues that make the game rather sluggish and unresponsive.

Trying to pick up loot can become a chore since you will quickly learn that you cannot just run past items like money and ammunition to automatically collect them. You must spend a second at least and it becomes even more troublesome when trying to pick a specific item from a loot pile.

The following guide will tell you a trick to make looting faster in Warzone 2.

How to loot fast in WZ2 (controller)

The fast looting trick is only for controllers. Follow the simple steps below.

Open the settings menu

Access the controller tab from the settings.

Find the “Interact/Reload Behavior” option.

Set this option to “Prioritize Interact”.

This will allow you to loot items by tapping a button rather than holding it. To reload your gun, you have you hold down the button. This essential allows to you loot quicker while also being able to reload if needed.