How To Invite/Join/Add Friends In Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features a rather confusing and downright clunky user interface that definitely needs to be either revamped or improved.

If you are looking to either invite or join friends for a complete squad, the messy navigation is likely going to put you off. However, do not fret, the new user interface takes a little getting use to.

The following guide will tell you how to create a party and add friends or join an existing party to drop into Al Mazrah with your friends in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

How to invite friends in Warzone 2

There are two ways. You can either invite friends to a party through your Social tab or your voice chat Game Channel. The former is your main way to invite friends but can sometimes stop working due to a known bug. If your Social tab bugs out, you can use your Game Channel to complete your squad.

Sending an invite through Social

Launch Warzone 2 and wait for the main home screen to arrive.

Click on the Launcher Menu (F1) in the top-right corner of the screen.

(F1) in the top-right corner of the screen. Then head into the Social tab.

tab. Click on Invite Players in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Select the players you want to add and hit Invite To Party.

Take note that your friends need to be added and online to be invited.

Sending an invite through Game Channel

Click on Channels with the headphones icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

with the headphones icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Head into Game Channels (Party) or create your own custom voice chat channel in My Channels .

(Party) or create your own custom voice chat channel in . Click on Invite To Channel and select the friends you want to send an invite.

Once again, your friends need to be added and online to be invited.

How to join friends in Warzone 2

The process of joining a party is straightforward and can be done through the same Social features.

Head into the Social tab like before.

Look under Social Activity for a list of all created parties.

for a list of all created parties. Click on a party of friends you want to join.

Take note that you can check the details of each party to see which players are inside. You can also see the individual details of each player.

Furthermore, you will not be able to join a party if it is already full. Warzone 2 features different modes, so the number of players supported depends on the mode the party has been created for.

If the host created a party in quads, there will be four slots. If the party was created in trios, only three players will be able to join. The same goes for duos.

How to add friends in Warzone 2

Head into the Social tab once again.

Select Friends from the top menu bar.

from the top menu bar. Click on Add Friends or check your Friend Requests .

or check your . Enter their Activision ID to send a friendship request.

to send a friendship request. You can also search for friends in your Battle.net launcher.

If you do not know their Activision ID, there are more ways through which you can add them. It depends on which platform your friend is playing on because Warzone 2 supports cross-play functionality.