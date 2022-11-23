Best Warzone 2 Audio Settings To Hear Enemy Footsteps

Listing to enemy footsteps has always been a core gameplay aspect of Call of Duty games. That does not change with the new Warzone 2.

Having crisp and clear audio will let you know if there is someone trying to flank your squad or moving their way outside. You obviously need a good audio system and drivers for this purpose, as well as a bit of familiarity with how to listen and decipher enemy footsteps.

You also need some good audio settings in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 to accompany your hardware. The following guide will help you get started.

It is rather unfortunate that while Warzone 2 features improved and enhanced audio over Legacy Warzone, its stock audio settings are rather suboptimal.

Head into Settings through the gear icon in the top-right corner of your screen to set the following audio options.

Volume

Settings Options Audio Mix Headphones / Bass Boost Master Volume 60 Music Volume 0 Dialogue Volume 50 Effects Volume 100 Hit Marker Volume 50 Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device Default System Device Mono Audio Off

Voice Chat

Settings Options Voice Chat On Game Voice Channel All Lobby Voice Chat Device Default System Device Voice Chat Recording mode Push to Talk Voice Chat Volume 40 Microphone Test Off Microphone Device Default System Device

Channels

Settings Options Auto-Connect At Match Start Off Mute Yourself When Connecting On

Audio Advanced Settings

Settings Options Juggernaut Music: Off Off Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic Classic Mute Game When Minimized: On On Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On On

The setting mentioned above are made for all the players but if it does not work for you, you can tweak the settings to your advantage. The settings will differ depending on the audio hardware and audio filter that you are using.

The footstep audio bug has returned from Legacy Warzone. If you have been playing Warzone 2, there must have been some situations where an enemy sprinted right behind you without making a noise.

That has nothing to do with your audio settings. It is a well-known bug that blends the sound of enemy footsteps with the environment or removes it altogether.