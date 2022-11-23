Best Warzone 2 Audio Settings To Hear Enemy Footsteps

Listing to enemy footsteps has always been a core gameplay aspect of Call of Duty games. That does not change with the new Warzone 2.
Having crisp and clear audio will let you know if there is someone trying to flank your squad or moving their way outside. You obviously need a good audio system and drivers for this purpose, as well as a bit of familiarity with how to listen and decipher enemy footsteps.
You also need some good audio settings in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 to accompany your hardware. The following guide will help you get started.
How to make enemy footsteps louder in WZ2
It is rather unfortunate that while Warzone 2 features improved and enhanced audio over Legacy Warzone, its stock audio settings are rather suboptimal.
Head into Settings through the gear icon in the top-right corner of your screen to set the following audio options.
Volume
|Settings
|Options
|Audio Mix
|Headphones / Bass Boost
|Master Volume
|60
|Music Volume
|0
|Dialogue Volume
|50
|Effects Volume
|100
|Hit Marker Volume
|50
|Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device
|Default System Device
|Mono Audio
|Off
Voice Chat
|Settings
|Options
|Voice Chat
|On
|Game Voice Channel
|All Lobby
|Voice Chat Device
|Default System Device
|Voice Chat Recording mode
|Push to Talk
|Voice Chat Volume
|40
|Microphone Test
|Off
|Microphone Device
|Default System Device
Channels
|Settings
|Options
|Auto-Connect At Match Start
|Off
|Mute Yourself When Connecting
|On
Audio Advanced Settings
|Settings
|Options
|Juggernaut Music: Off
|Off
|Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic
|Classic
|Mute Game When Minimized: On
|On
|Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On
|On
The setting mentioned above are made for all the players but if it does not work for you, you can tweak the settings to your advantage. The settings will differ depending on the audio hardware and audio filter that you are using.
I can’t hear enemy footsteps in Warzone 2
The footstep audio bug has returned from Legacy Warzone. If you have been playing Warzone 2, there must have been some situations where an enemy sprinted right behind you without making a noise.
That has nothing to do with your audio settings. It is a well-known bug that blends the sound of enemy footsteps with the environment or removes it altogether.