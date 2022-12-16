Best .50 GS Loadout In Warzone 2

The powerful Desert Eagle from previous games returns in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as the .50 GS semi-automatic handgun.

Its .50 cal rounds make the handgun feel like a mini cannon in your hands. If you can control the kick and recoil of the .50 GS, you can take out unarmored enemies with a single headshot.

The .50 GS belongs to the SAKIN G Series Platform and can be unlocked by reaching a player level 13.

The .50 GS does fine in its stock form but the right attachments can help enhance its recoil control and accuracy.

The following guide will tell you how to make the best .50 GS loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best .50 GS loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tuning Muzzle EXF Fifty GS .50 GS level 12 -1.08 ⮃ and +0.87 ⮀ Barrel SA Tyrant Fifty .50 GS level 23 +0.24 ⮃ and +0.22 ⮀ Trigger Action SA Fifty Trigger .50 GS level 6 -0.12 ⮃ and -0.05 ⮀ Laser FJX Diod-70 .50 GS level 2 Rear Grip GS .50 Wood Grain .50 GS level 21 -1.00 ⮃ and -0.45 ⮀

Start with the EXF Fifty GS muzzle for improved recoil control and recoil smoothness to reduce the kickback. It will also give you sound suppression and added bullet velocity for stealth and high TTK respectively.

SA Tyrant Fifty will further improve your recoil control and bullet velocity alongside damage range.

SA Fifty Trigger is more about improving your mobility and reaction speed. Your ADS speed will be improved and you will switch from sprint to fire quicker. FJX Diod-70 does the same job and further boosts your ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds.

GS .50 Wood Grain adds more to mobility and aim stability. You can swap this with a larger magazine but there is no harm in drawing your handgun like lightning.