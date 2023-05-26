Wartales Professions Guide

The Shiro Games’ creation, Wartales is much more than merely killing a bunch of adversaries and doing bounty hunting. Wartales allows players to adopt different Professions that contribute to the accomplishment of important tasks, which include stealing, feeding, and managing equipment.

The following guide comprises the details of all the professions in Wartales, as well as the stat bonuses they offer.

Learning the Basics of Professions in Wartales

Wartales offers a total of ten professions as of now, and each one of them enables a companion to perform different crucial tasks in the game. These tasks range from fishing to stealing and from mining to woodcutting.

There are 5 ranks for every profession, all the way from Novice to Master. You start as Novice, and then using your profession you can progress to further levels. The higher the rank of a profession, the easier it is to build better-quality items.

In addition to the stat boosts a profession provides, some of them offer exclusive bonuses as players level them up. Such as reducing Suspicion or obtaining components.

Miner, Thief, Woodcutter, Bard, and Angler require you to play minigames whenever you are engaging in profession activities.

Can you switch professions?

Yes! A little amount of XP will be enough for swapping the profession of a companion with another. The game has introduced two methods to do so.

Method 1

If you want to change the profession of a companion, simply open their character sheet followed by a right-click on the current profession icon. Then, choose the new desired profession. When the prompt says “You’ll lose all experience gained”, click OK to switch the profession.

Method 2

This is the case when you are interacting with an object requiring a specific profession, and have no companion with that profession. You can left-click on a companion portrait to see all the professions in list form. Choose a suitable profession and confirm your selection.

All professions in Wartales

It becomes quite clear by the name of a profession what type of job it does. The only thing we need to know is where to get them, and how much additional bonuses they provide.

Profession Bonus Stats Where to Get Alchemist Offers additional Dexterity but has a weaker stat spread. You can start it from clinics Angler Provides a boost to Willpower, and at higher levels to CRIT. Found at fishing huts and ponds Cook Provides a significant boost to constitution You need to create a Cooking Pot in Workshop to unlock Tinkerer Gets you some juicy Critical Hits The Workshop associated with this profession is in the camp. Bard Provides extra constitution and willpower Tiltren Tomb of the Ancients Blacksmith Provides an additional amount of Strength, though the stat spread is underwhelming. Go to forge and use the anvil Miner Provides extra constitution and strength You can find this profession in ore nodes in mines Scholar Provides considerable additional willpower Players must create a Lectern in their camp using the workshop Thief Provides extra dexterity and critical hit chance. Unlocks only after playing a mini-game involving the pick. Woodcutter Provides a balanced boost to Strength and Dexterity. Usually found at Chopping Station

By considering the functions and bonuses obtained, you can assign different your companions suitable professions to get the most out of your allies. Always try to keep a versatile set of professional companions in your party, so that no task in Wartales bothers you in later phases of the game.