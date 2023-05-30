Wartales offers five starting party choices when players step into the game for the first time. Some players really do not want to make too many mistakes at the start of their gameplay and want to make the best start they can.

With all these party choices, which one of them is the best and most suitable for progressing in the next game phases? Let’s find out! This guide will help you find your best Wartales starting party by highlighting a comprehensive comparison of all the options available.

Wartales Best Starting Party

The choice for choosing a party with distinct companion sets depends on your own liking and playstyle. Each party offers some pros as well as cons, and it’s all up to you which abilities and benefits you prefer to be in your Warband.

Once you hit the New Game option, you are shown the choice of who your companions are going to be. The difference between these choices is that you have got a couple of bonuses over the right-hand side of the main menu. Although this difference does not make a huge impact on the gameplay when you are beginning the game for the first time.

We have arranged the starting party and companion choices from worst to best according to our recommendations. Remember that the final decision is always yours to make.

5. The Merchant Escorts

The option “Men escorting merchants who lost…” is a very heavy melee group. The party starts with a lot of money, adding a whopping +150 Krowns that can be used to buy a handy weapon or a few days’ worth of food.

The group comes with a -2 Medicine penalty, but it is quite coverable for being 20-25 gold worth. You will still be left with ~125 Krowns.

The companion classes that this party includes are:

Swordsman

Warrior

Spearman

Brute

Here swordsman and Brute can be either tank or damaging dealing classes. The Warrior class isn’t quite good at tanking, but you can utilize them in damage-dealing scenarios. Lastly, the Spearman is more of a support class in the whole lot.

4. Young Farmers

The “Young farmers looking for…” starts with 10 extra Bread, while a loss of 50 Krowns. Technically, this can be the hardest start. Although you can buy the equivalent of 10 Bread worth of food for about 80 gold, yet the loss of 50 Krowns negates this bonus.

The starting companions for this party are:

Brute

Spearman

Spearman

Archer

You need to play very carefully with this set of companions in your team. Spearman starts with a low damage power, and you have two of them. This makes the whole group pretty slow and defensive. On the other hand, they are quite a controllable group of companions and can scale well into the late game.

3. Apprentice Friends

The “Apprentice friends looking for an adventure” starts with an additional +30 influence. Due to this benefit, you will be able to go and hire a new companion straight off the bat. Although you’d need a little bit more money, this influence will boost the process anyway.

Losing 30 experience in this game is actually very minor. You fight one extra battle, just five minutes worth of time, and you have negated the -30 XP there.

The companion classes that this party includes are:

Swordsman

Archer

Brute

Ranger

These companion classes are exactly the same as The Abused Deserters. So, the pros and cons of both these groups are the same. The only difference is between the XP gained/ lost.

2. The Abused Deserters

The option “Deserters fleeing their abusive captain” starts with 50 additional experience (XP) points and a little bit of Suspicion. Now the suspicion of +30 is completely negligible, it only means you should avoid stealing things at the very beginning of your game (most beginners won’t even know to do that anyway).

That 50 experience you get is going to last more than a battle, so you are saving yourself a battle in a sense. Additionally, you will get a level two companion a few moments after starting with the help of +50 XP, which is no less than mind-blowing for starters.

The companion classes that this party includes are:

Swordsman

Archer

Brute

Ranger

This group can work for any difficulty of the game, because the Swordsman and Brute have the flexibility of being a damage-dealing unit or a tanking unit. So, you can make it either a slower, defensive group, as well as an all-out attack group. The Ranger in here is also pretty good for dealing damage. Archer is primarily a defensive companion that acts as a cover for the allies and throws ranged attacks.

1. The Escaping Bandits

The “Bandits looking to escape the guard” offers +100 Krowns and +65 suspicion at the start. As we know well, Krowns help to purchase new weapons and armor, this free addition comes in handy.

The companion classes that this party includes are:

Brute

Ranger

Ranger

Archer

We found this the best starting party among the other counterparts in Wartales. The Rangers are one of the strongest DPS classes out there. At level two, they get access to a new dagger. This dagger is a craftable weapon that increases the Ranger’s damage exponentially. All this makes the party really scalable in later game stages.