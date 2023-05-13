Our Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Kerillian Guide to help you learn all about becoming proficient with Kerillian. In this guide, we have discussed all the careers, how to build Kerillian, and some general tips and guidelines.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Kerillian

This is an in-depth discussion and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Kerillian Guide. Kerillian, which represents the recon or archer class in the game, is for players looking to engage enemies with long-ranged weapons and suitable for ones relying more on stealth and assassinations than face-to-face combat.

In this Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Kerillian Hero Guide, we have discussed the best ways to utilize Kerillian’s strengths, career paths, and how to build the character.

Waystalker

Kerillian has certain sub-classes or careers as they are called in the game which with each progression brings new passive and special abilities.

The first class is titled ‘Waystalker’. On a game built on regeneration of health and survival through waves of enemies, this career comes in handy because it helps the player heal over time and even regenerate health of his teammates.

Moreover, the standard ammo clip for some of the bows is 50 which is doubled thereby increasing the capacity.

Zooming-in with certain bows is another option which becomes available. These are all that are included in the passive skills of the characters. The special or ‘career’ skill of Kerillian is titled ‘True shot volley’ and it basically instantly kills enemies.

So whenever you panic, press that ‘F’ button to clear hordes of enemies! Talents include a boost of 5% in both critical strike chances and attack speed.

Stamina regeneration goes up by 30%. Ammunition is retrieved back in the case of death of a boss enemy. While above 25% health, Kerillian gains 30% additional power on a critical hit.

Standard kills and critical strikes will grant a little bit of health back.

So tip for best outcome, fire bows, when you are prompted to reload, press ‘F’ to fire the true shot volley, it gets you the ammo back, resume and repeat. No need to reload or look for ammo this way.

Waystalker Build

Talents

Level 5 – Dryad’s Thirst: The THP given on crit/headshot and on cleave are very helpful. The cleave THP seems to be much more consistent.

Level 10 – Serrated Shots: Unlike Blood Shot, Serrated Shots doesn’t need you to land melee attacks. This talent allows you to remain far away from your opponent and retain the power of your range attacks, which is what you want to do with this hero.

The bleed on this talent is stackable, which greatly increases your DPS and allows you to reach some breakpoints more easily.

Level 20 – Rejuvenating Loss: This talent works very well if you’re in a team. Since THP has been nerfed quite a bit, this talent has become even more useful.

Level 25 – Asrai Focus: This talent will shorten your career skill cooldown by a significant amount. Since your ammo regeneration totally depends on your career skill, it’s crucial to have this talent.

Level 30 – Kurnous’ Reward: This talent lets you completely spam arrows at the opponents. There’s no better choice than this talent at level 30.

Melee Weapons

Swiftbow Build: If you want to create a Swiftbow build, the Dual Daggers are your best option. It’s really easy to get melee kills with this weapon because it applies stackable bleed and high armor damage, so all you really need to do is stack some bleeds on an enemy and then stay back and watch them bleed away.

This weapon is a bit dangerous to use as it has very low base stamina and low reach, but the stackable bleed and armor damage make it extremely powerful.

Longbow Build: Dual Swords is the best melee weapon for a Longbow Build as it’s incredibly efficient in crowd control. This is because it has cleave on every single attack and it also has a really high chance to crit on the third and fourth light attack.

These features of the weapon make it arguable the best weapon for cleaning up hordes of enemies.

Ranged Weapons

Swiftbow: The pros of the Swiftbow are that it grants Kerillian really high mobility, has good special killing and works really well with taking care of hordes of enemies.

When facing berserker/infantry units, hold left click and when facing armored elites/monster/hook rat units, use charge attacks.

You can kill normal units very quickly with this weapon with the help of Serrated Shots. The only weakness of this weapon is that it doesn’t perform very well against monsters and Chaos Warriors.

Longbow: If you want to focus primarily on sniping with Kerillian, the Longbow is the way to go. You can position yourself all the way at the back of your team and barrage your opponents with your arrows.

When facing hordes with the longbow, weaken them as much as you can using charged arrows before finishing them off with your Dual Swords.

When fighting a boss, you have to keep hitting headshots. This will deal a ton of damage.

Necklace

The best necklace to use is Chamberlain-Accuser’s Rosary. This will give you Boon of Shallya, which is very important with this hero as it’ll allow you to heal 30% more efficiently.

Charm

The Marshal’s Ring will give you Proxy, which will make your potions significantly more efficient by spreading their effects to the nearest ally. If you’re playing on the higher difficulties, you’ll want to stick with your team at all times; so this charm becomes very useful.

Trinket

Veteran’s Badge will give you higher crit chance and stamina recovery rate. This will allow you to crowd control more effectively. Shrapnel will make enemies hit by grenades take 20% more damage for 10 seconds. This will work really well in taking care of monster

Handmaiden

The other class, which unlocks once you reach level 7, is titled ‘Handmaiden’. Building up on the skills of the previous career, this class improves mobility and grants the player a slick and swift move-set.

The player can dodge attacks and cover larger distances while doing that by pressing the ‘Space’ key along with any directional button.

Other passive skills include stamina regeneration for teammates and the player being uninterruptible when reviving allies.

Damage taken is also greatly reduced so this makes Kerillian very hard to kill. Career skill allows the player to rush forward and catch those pet-rats who are always running away.

Moreover, the character can also use this dash ability to escape and run away from trouble. Talents will increase stamina and blocking capability.

Boss kills turns temporary health into permanent health. Attack power is increased by 10% while reducing attack speed.

Half of damage is absorbed when you’re the last one standing! Finally, dash attack used with the talent can deal damage to enemies while the player passes through them.

Handmaiden Build

Talent

Level 5 – Spirit Echo: This talent will give you the most consistent THP on cleave. This works very well when you’re clearing up hordes of enemies. You can also keep getting THP when fighting a single Monster or Lord unit.

Level 10 – Asrai Alacrity: This talent will give you great attack speed coupled with some decent power.

Level 15 – Smiter: Smiter gives you a raw 20% melee damage boost on the unit you strike.

Level 20 – Willow Stance: This talent increases your attack speed by 15%. This will help boost your DPS.

Level 25 – Quiver of Plenty: When playing on higher difficulties, your shield will get smashed really quickly. Having this talent will be more useful to you than the other ones at level 25.

Level 30 – Power from Pain: This talent increases your melee damage quite a bit by giving you a crazy boost to your crit chance.

Melee Weapon

The best melee weapon for this build is ‘Dual Daggers’. It has the greatest single target damage in the game and it works super well with crowd control due to its high attack speed, stamina and crit chance.

Ranged weapon

The Longbow works very well with this build as it has some insane damage output when you headshot an enemy. It also has great monster damage, which you don’t see much of otherwise with Kerillian.

Necklace

The best necklace to use is Chamberlain-Accuser’s Rosary. This will give you Boon of Shallya, which is very important with this hero as it’ll allow you to heal 30% more efficiently.

Charm

The Marshal’s Ring will give you Proxy, which will make your potions significantly more efficient by spreading their effects to the nearest ally. If you’re playing on the higher difficulties, you’ll want to stick with your team at all times; so, this charm becomes very useful.

Trinket

Veteran’s Badge will give you higher crit chance and stamina recovery rate. This will allow you to crowd control more effectively.

Shrapnel will make enemies hit by grenades take 20% more damage for 10 seconds. This will work really well in taking care of monster

Shade

Lastly, the ‘Shade’ class, unlocked at level 12, grants the player some talents which can be used effectively to inflict massive amount of damage onto opponents.

All of these require you to approach the enemy from behind for maximum effect. You can, thus, pair these passive skills and the career skill together to achieve devastating results.

Using the career skill called ‘Infiltration’, you can get behind enemies (even bosses) undetected and then use passive skills which will increase damage output by 50%.

Man-sized enemies are insta-killed with a blow from behind. Talents will grant you a boost of 5% in attack speed increasing your chances of getting a critical hit.

Damage output is also increased. Fast-swinging weapons like daggers or double-swords are recommended for a succession of hits. For more range, however, you may need to use the spear.

Shade Build

Talent

Level 5 – Khaine’s Thirst: It’s a good idea to choose this talent since THP now works better on kill rather than crit/headshot.

Level 10 – Cruelty: This talent gives you a raw damage bonus to your melee weapon, so there’s not much reason to not choose it.

Level 15 – Assassin: Assassin gives you a 40% higher chance to land melee crits/headshots. This makes fights against monsters/lords much easier.

Level 20 – Vanish: This talent will allow you to sneak behind finishing elites. If you position yourself correctly, this talent can help you deal some crazy damage.

Level 25 – Blood Drinker: This build is made to help you stay at the frontlines. The damage reduction given by this build will help you do so.

Level 30 – Cloak of Mist: Cloak of Mist works well in pretty much every scenario because of its great damage and utility.

Melee Weapon

The Spear works very well with this build as it has good horde clean and elite damage potential. It has the best headshot/crit boost in the game, which gives it insane monster DPS.

Ranged Weapon

The Longbow works very well with this build as it has some insane damage output when you headshot an enemy. It also has great monster damage, which you don’t see much of otherwise with Kerillian.

Necklace

Once again, the best necklace to use is Chamberlain-Accuser’s Rosary. This will give you Boon of Shallya, which is very important with this hero as it’ll allow you to heal 30% more efficiently.

Charm

Seneschal’s Ring is extremely helpful to reach breakpoints and it also greatly increases your crit damage. Concoction gives Kerillian all other potion effects when drinking any potion. Since Shade benefits from all potion effects, this is really powerful.

Trinket

Veteran’s Badge will give you higher crit chance and stamina recovery rate. This will allow you to crowd control more effectively.

Shrapnel will make enemies hit by grenades take 20% more damage for 10 seconds. This will work really well in taking care of monster.

This is all we have in our Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Kerillian Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!