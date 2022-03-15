How to Recruit Exalted Bloodthirster in Warhammer 3

When it comes to recruiting daemons in Total War: Warhammer 3, there are none as terrifying and deadly as the Exalted Bloodthirsters. They deal huge amounts of damage to enemies and only live to bathe in the blood of their enemies on the battlefield. The following guide will explain just how players can beef up their ranks with the Exalted Bloodthirster of Khorne’s Daemons in Total War Warhammer 3.

How to Recruit Exalted Bloodthirster in Total War Warhammer 3

You need to start by playing as the Khorne faction in the game. Then recruit a Herald which you must rank up to at least level 15.

Once that level is achieved, the game will notify you with an on-screen message:

“The sheer carnage caused by this Khornate host has drawn the Blood God’s attention and so He sends one of His most exalted servants to lead it to even greater acts of bloodshed.”

The dilemma notification needs to be accepted in order to evolve the Heralds into Exalted Bloodthirsters.

Take note that the dilemma notification will not always appear at level 15. It may depend on the number of kills achieved by the Herald, and can possibly show up a couple of levels earlier or later. Furthermore, evolving Heralds into Exalted Bloodthirsters will demote them to level 8.

Sometimes Warhammer 3 might bug out in multiplayer and not allow players to evolve their Heralds to Bloodthirsters. If that happens, just relaunch with a solo campaign.