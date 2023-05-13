How to Farm for Warframe Chroma Prime – Relic Locations, How to Farm

In this Warframe Guide, we will focus on how to farm for Chroma Prime and discuss the differences between Chroma and Chroma Prime.

One of the strongest and most sought-after frames in Eidolon Hunting, Chroma, finally has a Primed variant i.e. Chroma Prime. Chroma Prime features a higher Armor Rating of 425, higher Energy of 300, and different Polarities.

Warframe Chroma Prime

As with all Primed variants, you can buy either The Primed Vault or farm for its parts through relics. Here is how to farm for Chroma Prime relics:

Meso T3 – Chroma Prime Chassis (Uncommon)

In order to farm for Meso T3, I would recommend IO on Jupiter. It is the fastest way to farm for Meso relics because you can do 5 waves of Defense in 5 minutes or under using Saryn or any other good AoE frame. Meso T3 drops in ‘A’ rotation.

IO also has the highest Oxium drop rate with the recent update and Oxium is very important for building frames and research so be sure to move around as you defend.

Lith C3 – Chroma Prime Neuroptics (Rare)

In order to farm for Lith C3, I would recommend Everest on Earth. It is the fastest farm for Lith relics because you can do 2 rounds of Excavation in 3 minutes 20 seconds under ideal conditions.

Using Frost or Limbo will be ideal for this mission. Excavation drops Cryotics too.

Neo K2 – Chroma Prime Blueprint (Common)

In order to farm for Neo K2, I would recommend Hydron on Sedna. It is the fastest way to farm for Neo relics because Neo relics drop every 5 rounds for ‘A’ rotation. Using Volt or any other good AoE frame is the fastest way.

Hydron is also the best area to level up your Warframe and weapons. My tip is to bring a Level 30 Warframe alongside your weapons that you wish to level up.

Axi C3 – Chroma Prime Systems (Uncommon)

In order to farm for Axi C3, I would recommend Xini on Eris. It may not be the best location but it is indeed the fastest way to farm for Axi relics. You get a guaranteed drop every ‘B’ and ‘C’ rotation.

Xini also has a high Neurodes drop, so be sure to keep an eye for Neurodes. They are rare and crucial.

And that is it, my Tenno friends! You finally know how to farm for Chroma Prime. He is super shiny, right? He will be a great addition to your 56 frames Arsenal, too!

Let us know in the comments section how long it took you to finally get the parts for Warframe Chroma Prime.