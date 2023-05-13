Warcraft 3 Reforged Humans Build Orders Guide

Build orders are basically the order in which you need to farm, build and create units for a certain playstyle in Warcraft 3. In this guide, we will give you some useful Warcraft 3 Reforged Humans Build Orders to try out.

Warcraft 3 Reforged Humans Build Orders

Below are some common but highly effective Human Build Orders for WC3 Reforged now that the game has been released

Standard Build Order with a Tower

Fast Rifleman Build Order

Shop Tech Build Order

Fast Altar Build Order

Standard Build Order with a Tower

This is a standard build order which will help you develop your Build Order at a decent pace while having a solid overall attack and defense. It is fast expansion Build Order.

To start this build order, train 5 peasants on gold and 8 on wood. After the training is done, you can start building this Human order. Send 4 peasants to the gold mine and order fifth peasant to build the altar with the kings.

Order the next peasant to build barracks towards the backside of the Townhall.

Then order a peasant to build a farm and send the next peasant to the gold mine. When the next peasant to comes out of the town hall, order him to build another farm.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The peasant who was building the altar will go to scout enemy location. All other peasants who then finish their building jobs will then go to wood. Send 2 peasants to barracks to train them as Footmen while the rest of them work on wood.

Your aim will be to get 2 Footmen and 8 peasants and 1 Archmage.

When wood is available, build another scout tower. You will now have 2 footmen, 6 peasants as militia and 1 Archmage. Order Archmage to creep behind the militia and Footmen.

Return to your Build Order. Now upgrade the first scout tower to Arcane tower.

Train the Footmen to level them up. Order the peasants to build farm and work on wood when complete. Reach level 3 with Archmage and buy ‘Boots of Speed’ with him (cost 1900).

Keep training Footmen at Barracks. Keep 5 peasants working on gold, 8 on wood and Archmage on Creep.

When you have enough resources, upgrade tech to tier 2. Build Arcane Vault when you can. Also keep building farms when you can. By doing all this, you will eventually reach Tier 2!

When you reach tier 2, you will be much more powerful. Build 2 Arcane Sanctums and train 2 priest and 2 Sorceress from them.

Also choose a 2nd hero of your choice. After all this, you can continue on expanding and attacking as you wish.

Fast Rifleman

This human build order provides flexibility to apply early pressure on your opponent or to have a sustainable army mid game.

Since the Rifleman unit was buffed, this build order can be quite effective in a lot of early game scenarios with very few tactics that are able to counter it.

In this build, your tier 2 will be delayed somewhat but will be stronger in other areas.

To build this order, put 3 peasants on gold mine and 2 to work on wood. Train the Gold Mine Peasants to 9 food. You have to get 210 lumber from your wood peasants while your gold peasants fill from the gold mine.

When all your 3 peasants are trained, start building the altar, farm, blacksmith and the barracks all at once. Once a peasant is done building, order him to build a 2nd farm.

Order the next peasant to work on the gold mine while order the others to work on lumber. Your aim will be to get 5 peasants working on gold and 8 on wood.

When the altar is finished building, train a Paladin. When the blacksmith and barracks are finished, start training Riflemen.

Riflemen will require 3 food so you will have to keep building farms to keep up with the food requirement.

When you have enough wood, build another farm, a tower and a shop.

When your hero training is complete, you can either attack a small orange camp for fast XP or let them work on lumber to get to tier 2 faster.

Your aim will be to get to your hero to level 3 while also getting tier 2. Upgrade your riflemen damage when you have enough resources.

Once you reach tier 2, upgrade the scout tower to arcane tower and train the bloodmage and 2 arcane sanctums. Now you can continue on as you wish.

Shop Tech Build Order

This Warcraft 3 Reforged Build Order is primarily used against orcs to gain an early tech advantage.

To build this Order, start by sending some peasants to the gold mine while ordering one to build an altar. Then order a peasant working on the mine to start building a farm.

Then order all free peasants to start working on the lumber. Order one of the peasants to build a shop and arcane vault. Once your hero is ready, keep pumping out peasants and build some farms as well.

Then creep a small camp to obtain fast XP. Keep 9 peasants working on lumber. While you are waiting for tech to be tier 2, make some more farms. Level up your hero to level 2 by creeping and harassing.

Waste time while your camp is upgrading. Once you reach tier 2, build three sanctums by assigning 3 peasants to each to speed up the process. After this, you can continue on as you please.

Fast Altar

This Human build order is used to push out your hero quicker to minimize harass. It is useful in twisted meadows.

To start this Warcraft 3 Reforged Humans Build Order, put 2 peasants on mine while 2 work on building the altar and 1 works on building the farm. After the altar is complete, assign the peasants on lumber.

Order farm peasant to work on mine after it completes farm. Order one of the peasants working on mine to build the barracks. Queue up the hero when altar is completed.

Order the next peasant to build our 2nd farm. Assign another peasant on the barracks to help it speed build.

When you have enough resources, build a 3rd farm. When your hero arrives, take 7 peasants and militia creep. Take 2 peasants from the mine and train them in barracks for footmen.

During the creep, you will lose some peasants so make sure to replace them from the camp.

After the creep, order 2 to work on gold mine and 2 to train for footmen. After that, you can continue as you please.