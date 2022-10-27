How To Increase Legitimacy In Victoria 3

Victoria 3 is a grand strategy game in which you build a society you deem as ideal in a 19th-century setting. You need to consider your industrialization, population, and economy to progress.

The nation you build has certain parameters to gauge its success. One of these parameters is legitimacy. It is directly related to the legislation you pass. If legitimacy is low, you will have a lot of trouble in pushing toward is bright future for your nation.

In this guide, we will cover the method to increase Legitimacy in Victoria 3:

How to raise legitimacy in Victoria 3

Legitimacy is a direct measure of how the public’s interests align with the government’s established laws. High Legitimacy will harbor the support of the public which in turn will make it much easier to progress as a nation.

There are many methods to increase Legitimacy. However, the main method to increase the Legitimacy of your Government is to lower taxes and pass certain laws which apply modifiers to Legitimacy. We will cover both methods in detail

Lowering taxes

This is a clear-cut way to increase the Legitimacy of your Government. However, it may lead to financial problems for your nation in the long run. Therefore, this method should only be relayed in dire situations or when you can sustain financial damage.

Passing laws that effect legitimacy

The second method to harbor Legitimacy is to pass specific laws that modify your Legitimacy as a government. These laws are different for each ideology.

In general, all these laws try the enact the ideology on which your nation runs. If you access the happiness tab in each law, you can see the public support for each of them. These laws either affect your government principles or the power hierarchy.

Following is the list of all the laws that affect your nation’s government principles regardless of the ideology you follow.

Monarchy Include the Head of State in the government: +20 Legitimacy Government Clout: +0.1 Legitimacy

Presidential Republic Include the Head of State in the government: +15 Legitimacy Size of government: -10% Legitimacy Penalty Government Clout: +0.2 Legitimacy

Parliamentary Republic Include Head of State in the government: +10 Legitimacy Size of government: -25% Legitimacy Penalty Government Clout: +0.2 Legitimacy

Theocracy Include the Head of State in the government: +20 Legitimacy Government Clout: +0.1 Legitimacy Government Clout: +0.4 Legitimacy

Council Republic Government Clout: +0.4 Legitimacy



Following are all the laws that affect the power hierarchy of your government.