GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations Guide

If you’re looking to find all 100 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you the exact location of each of the Hidden Packages.

GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations

Hidden Packages are collectibles that are spread all around Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Definitive Edition and offer all kinds of rewards for being collected.

There are a hundred of these collectibles and if you want to achieve 100% completion of GTA VC, then you’ll need to collect all 100 Hidden Packages.

These Hidden Packages have an appearance similar to Tiki statues and they glow and spin like other items in GTA Vice City, making them easy to spot.

Hidden Packages Rewards

What’s great about these GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations is that they offer amazing rewards for being collected. For starters, each Hidden Package gives $100 to you just for being collected.

So just from collecting these packages, you’ll be rewarded with $10,000. However, the real rewards come in when you collect 10 of them.

For every 10 Hidden Packages you collect in Grand Theft Auto Vice City, you’ll get an amazing reward that you can collect from a designated pickup spot.

These pickup spots are the Ocean View Hotel, the Vercetti Estate and the Hyman Condo. When you collect 10 packages, the location of the reward will show up on the top-left corner of your screen.

Below, we’ve listed all of the rewards that you’ll get per 10 Hidden Packages that you collect.

10 Hidden Packages reward: Body Armor

20 Hidden Packages reward: Chainsaw

30 Hidden Packages reward: Colt Python

40 Hidden Packages reward: Flamethrower

50 Hidden Packages reward: Combat Sniper

60 Hidden Packages reward: Minigun

70 Hidden Packages reward: Rocket Launcher

80 Hidden Packages reward: Sea Sparrow (can be picked up from the backside of the Vercetti Estate)

90 Hidden Packages reward: Rhino (can be picked up from the Fort Baxter Air Base)

100 Hidden Packages reward: Hunter (can be picked up from the Fort Baxter Air Base) and $100,000.

Now that you know why you need to find these packages and the rewards you’ll get from them, let’s dive into the locations of these Grand Theft Auto Vice City hidden packages.

Ocean Beach Hidden Packages

There are 8 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations to be found in Ocean Beach.

Hidden Package #1

If you look at the map, you’ll see that there are three little docks at the very bottom, in Ocean Beach.

Travel to the smallest dock to find the first Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #2

From the dock where you found the first Hidden Package, you’ll see some rocks near you, towards the coastline.

You’ll find the second Hidden Package sitting on top of these rocks.

Hidden Package #3

From the rocks where you found the second Hidden Package, make your way over to the land adjacent to it and walk towards the building (Lance Vance’s house).

You’ll find the third Hidden Package right next to the door of this building.

Hidden Package #4

Travel to the southeast corner of the map and run towards the lighthouse. You’ll find the Hidden Package at the entrance of this lighthouse.

Hidden Package #5

Open your map and take a look at the icon for the Bunch of Tools store. You’ll see a large, square building right above it.

Travel to this building and go inside the underground parking space to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #6

Travel to the Ocean View Medical Foundation and run to the backside of the building to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #7

From the Ocean View Medical Foundation, make your way north to the bridge and you’ll find this Hidden Package underneath it.

Hidden Package #8

Travel to the Washington Mall on the eastern side of the bridge and drive your way up to the roof of the building.

Jump across to the roof of the building behind you and then jump to the building to the right of this one to find the Hidden Package.

Washington Beach Hidden Packages

There are 7 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations to be found in Washington Beach.

Hidden Package #9

From Hotel Harrison, travel towards the east and look for a tall, pink building. You’ll find this Hidden Package near the pool of this building.

Hidden Package #10

This Hidden Package is located on the roof of the DBP Security building. To get up on top of the roof, you’ll have to drive up the stairs of the Bar Brawl using a motorcycle.

Hidden Package #11

Travel to the 1102 Washington Street safehouse building that you use to save your game and run towards the porch at its backside to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #12

If you look south from the Bunch of Tools store on your map, you’ll find a small canal. This Hidden Package is located underneath the bridge over this canal.

Hidden Package #13

Travel to the east from the Bunch of Tools store and you’ll see a tall, white building with blue stripes. This Hidden Package is located on the roof of this building. It can only be reached using a helicopter.

Hidden Package #14

Travel to the very center of Washington Beach and you’ll find a lifeguard shack there. The Hidden Package is located on this shack.

Hidden Package #15

From the lifeguard shack where you found the fourteenth package, travel towards the east to find the Vice City Police Department. Head inside and go into the first room on your left to find police clothes.

Now, go back into the hallway and go up the stairs into the office. You’ll find this Hidden Package in the room in front of you.

Vice Point Hidden Packages

There are 25 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations to be found in Vice Point.

Hidden Package #16

Travel to the Bunch of Tools store and go into the area to the left of it. You’ll find this Hidden Package outside the entrance of the pink house.

Hidden Package #17

In the same area where you found the sixteenth package, make your way to showers at its northwest corner to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #18

Travel to the bridge that leads to Starfish Island and you’ll find this Hidden Package right underneath it.

Hidden Package #19

Travel to the Spand Express Shipping Company Office at the construction site near the bridge and you’ll find this Hidden Package behind it.

Hidden Package #20

At the Avery Carrington construction site, get on top of the long girder sticking out using the wooden planks to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #21

Opposite to the Avery Carrington construction site, there is a white line of condos. At the end of the dock behind these condos, you’ll find this Hidden Package on top of a Dingy.

Hidden Package #22

Adjacent to the Standing Vice Point, there’s a building with a pool on top of it. Use a helicopter to get on top of this building and you’ll find this Hidden Package there.

Hidden Package #23

Go inside the car park of the Malibu Club, opposite to the WK Chariot Hotel to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #24

From the Malibu Club, travel north and you’ll find a blue apartment building with a pool on its roof. Use a helicopter to get on top of this building and you’ll find this Hidden Package there.

Hidden Package #25

Travel to the WK Chariot Hotel and run to the pool at its backside, facing the beach to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #26

Go inside The Well Stacked Pizza Co. restaurant to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #27

Make your way to the white building opposite to the Well Stacked Pizza Co. restaurant and you’ll find this Hidden Package right next to its staircase.

Hidden Package #28

From the Well Stacked Pizza Co. restaurant, go up the street and go into the Jewelry Store at the very end, on the left to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #29

Travel to the east end of the Leaf Links bridge and drive up the driveway of the building to the right. You’ll find this Hidden Package by the pool of this building.

Hidden Package #30

From Hidden Package #29, travel towards the east and go to the building where you started the third mission checkpoint of The Chase (the first mission). Go up the left staircase and drop down to the right to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #31

From Hidden Package #30, travel north in the same area and you’ll find this Hidden Package in the backyard of the house to the right, right before the pink building.

Hidden Package #32

Travel to the tall hotel in the shape of a crescent named the Ducum Inn, located near the northeast corner of the map and you’ll find the Hidden Package near the bushes at the end of the esplanade.

Hidden Package #33

Run to the pool at the backside of the Ducum Inn and go on top of the diving tower to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #34

Drive up to the bridge north of the Ducum Inn and you’ll find this Hidden Package underneath it, near the bushes on the left.

Hidden Package #35

Travel to the northeast corner of the map and you’ll find this Hidden Package behind the sign that says “Jock Sport”.

Hidden Package #36

Travel to the Vice Point Club, located at the northeast corner of the map, and run to its backside to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #37

From the Vice Point Club, drive up the street and go into the space between the entrances of the North Point Mall to the left to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #38

Go into the North Point Mall and go up the escalator to your right. Run down the path to your right and you’ll find this Hidden Package outside the entrance of the store that has a tree in front of it.

Hidden Package #39

Go back down the escalator and enter the store behind it. Go up the escalator inside the store and you’ll find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #40

Drive into the parking lot of the North Point Mall to find this Hidden Package.

Prawn Island Hidden Packages

There are 5 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations to be found on Prawn Island.

Hidden Package #41

From the North Point Mall, go down the East Bridge and take a left when you reach the sign that says “Welcome to Prawn Island”. Go down this path and then go into the first alleyway on your right to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #42

Use a helicopter to travel to the InterGlobal Studios, located at the center of Prawn Island, and land on top of the building in the center to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #43

While at the InterGlobal Studios lot, go inside the “Stage C” building to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #44

From the sign that says “Welcome to Prawn Island”, take the second right and go to the backside porch to the green building on your left to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #45

From Hidden Package #44, go into the building opposite to that one and go up the stairs to the right. From here, drop down into the room below through the crack in the floor above it to find this Hidden Package.

Leaf Links Hidden Packages

There are 5 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations to be found in Leaf Links.

Hidden Package #46

Make your way to the bridge that takes you from Leaf Links to Washington Beach and you’ll find this Hidden Package underneath it.

Hidden Package #47

From Hidden Package #46, travel north towards the Leaf Links Golf Club and make your way to the northmost diving range to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #48

Travel to the Leaf Links Golf Club and turn left. Follow the wiggly road to the end and you’ll find this Hidden Package near the bushes ahead.

Hidden Package #49

From Hidden Package #48, travel to the opposite end of the Golf Club and go into the pool of water that has a palm tree in the middle to find this Hidden Package (next to the palm tree).

Hidden Package #50

From Hidden Package #49, walk down the bridge that connects to the small island ahead to find this Hidden Package.

Starfish Island Hidden Packages

There are 5 Hidden Packages to be found in Starfish Island.

Hidden Package #51

Head over to the eastern end of the Vercetti Estate and you’ll find this Hidden Package by the stairs of the pool.

Hidden Package #52

Head over to the western end of the Vercetti Estate and you’ll find this Hidden Package between the wall and the bushes west of the pool.

Hidden Package #53

Open your map and travel to the home to the left in the center of Starfish Island. Go up the stairs at the back of the house and you’ll find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #54

Now head over to the home that’s on the right in the center of Starfish Island on your map. You’ll find this Hidden Package in the hot tub, located by the swimming pool.

Hidden Package #55

Head over to the house in the north-eastern corner of Starfish Island and you’ll find this Hidden Package at the doorway.

Downtown Hidden Packages

There are 8 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations to be found in the Downtown area.

Hidden Package #56

Travel North from the Prawn Island bridge and once you see the sign that says “DEGENATRON” over the road, go forward and instead of following the road to the right, drive into the space between the two buildings up ahead.

Turn right behind the building and continue driving forward. You’ll find this Hidden Package in a little crevice to your right.

Hidden Package #57

Travel to the VAJ Finance building, located at the northern-most part of the map (shaped like a U). You’ll find this Hidden Package next to the sculpture in the center of the building.

Hidden Package #58

Head towards Mars Café, located to the left of the VAJ Finance building on your map, and drive into the alleyway behind it to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #59

Travel to the Hyman Memorial Stadium, located in the northwest corner of the map, and drive into the parking area behind it. You’ll find this Hidden Package in the northeast corner of this parking area.

Hidden Package #60

Head over to the Schuman Health Care Center and look for an ambulance. Go down the ramp next to the ambulance to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #61

This Hidden Package is located on the helipad on top of the VCN building. So you’ll need a helicopter to collect it.

Hidden Package #62

In the central part of the Downtown area, there is an office with an elevator that you’ve visited before during the mission called “G-Spotlight”. Head into the mezzanine floor of the office and you’ll find this Hidden Package behind one of the computers.

Hidden Package #63

Head over to the Moist Palms Hotel, located in the southern part of the Downtown area, and drive into the parking lot. Take a left into the grassy area at the end of the parking lot and you’ll find this Hidden Package behind the steam ramp.

Little Haiti Hidden Packages

There are 8 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations to be found in Little Haiti.

Hidden Package #64

Head over to the dock right next to Phil’s Place and you’ll find this Hidden Package tucked in the northwest corner.

Hidden Package #65

Drive into Phil’s Place and go inside the first shack to your right to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #66

Right before the entrance to Phil’s Place, drive into the alleyway on your left (behind the supermarket) and go down the small staircase to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #67

Now drive into the alleyway right before the one where you found Hidden Package #66 and use the ramp to get up on top of the roof of the building ahead. From there, jump to the building to the left to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #68

This Hidden Package is located right behind Kaufman Cabs. You’ll find it on the staircase of the white house right behind it.

Hidden Package #69

Head south from Kaufman Cabs until you find the “Beach Scooter Rentals” building. Go into the alleyway opposite the building to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #70

From the Well Stacked Pizza Co. restaurant, drive forward and take the last right on the road. Now, turn into the first alleyway on your left and then go up the stairs to your left to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #71

From Print Works, head towards the east until you find the billboard sign that says “Life is a Beach”. Once you find it, look right under the sign to find this Hidden Package.

Little Havana Hidden Packages

There are 9 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations to be found in Little Havana.

Hidden Package #72

Head to the northwest corner of Little Havana and look for a laundromat. Once you find it, go inside to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #73

From the laundromat, head towards the east and look for a white building that has a “For Sale” sign on it. Go up the stairs of this building to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #74

From Café Robina, head north and look for a garbage lot. You’ll find this Hidden Package in the southwest corner of the garbage lot.

Hidden Package #75

From the large Rockstar billboard sign in Little Havana, drive forward and go into the alleyway between the building with the sign that says “Mean Street Taxis” and the Pharmacy.

Turn left from here and use the staircases to reach the catwalk of the Rockstar billboard. This is where you’ll find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #76

From the Cherry Popper Ice Cream Company building, drive a little bit forward and go inside the restaurant to your right and you’ll find this Hidden Package behind the counter.

Hidden Package #77

Head over to the southwest corner of Little Havana and look for the Bakery, Espresso & Sandwiches shop. Use the stairs at the back of the shop to get up on its roof, which is where you’ll find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #78

Head over to Sunshine Autos, located on the southern end of Little Havana, and go up to the second floor to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #79

Open your map and look for the four white dots southwest of Sunshine Autos. These white dots are fuel tanks.

Head over to this area and use the ramp to get inside. You’ll find this Hidden Package in the middle of these fuel tanks.

Hidden Package #80

Go back to the area where you found Hidden Package #79 and turn right as soon as you enter. You’ll find this Hidden Package between the yellow and blue trailers parked in the corner.

Vice Port Hidden Packages

There are 6 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations to be found in Vice Port.

Hidden Package #81

From the Vice Port Gate, drive north till you see a row of small white condos. You’ll find this Hidden Package at the doorway of the second white condo to your left.

Hidden Package #82

Go on the big blue ship parked at Vice Port using the ramp and turn left. Go into the first opening on your right and you’ll find this Hidden Package sitting in a corner to your right.

Hidden Package #83

From the ship where you found Hidden Package #84, drive down the road towards the south and turn into the parking space for the trucks on your right. You’ll find this Hidden Package in the corner next to the palm tree.

Hidden Package #84

Open your map and look for the two large ships at the very bottom. Use a helicopter to get on top of the ship that’s on the left and you’ll find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #85

Head over to the northwest corner of Vice Port and drive into the area where the “Cabmaggedon” mission took place. You’ll find this Hidden Package in the northwest corner of this area.

Hidden Package #86

Drive down the street adjacent to the Vice City International Airport Freight and Cargo Terminal building and go inside the marine refueling dock building. You’ll find this Hidden Package in the office to your left.

Escobar International Airport Hidden Packages

There are 14 GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Locations to be found in the Escobar International Airport.

Hidden Package #87

Use a helicopter to get on top of the Vice City International Airport Freight and Cargo Terminal building to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #88

Use a helicopter and land on the helipad to the west of the Vice City International Airport Freight and Cargo Terminal building to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #89

Use a helicopter and land on the building right in front of the helipad where you found Hidden Package #88 to find this one.

Hidden Package #90

Use a helicopter to land on top of the south end of the east passenger bridge to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #91

Use a helicopter to land on top of the west passenger bridge. From there, exit the helicopter and get on top of the airplane on foot to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #92

This Hidden Package is located under the same airplane where you found Hidden Package #91.

Hidden Package #93

Head over to the row of hangars on the western end of the airport and you’ll find this Hidden Package inside the hanger located in the middle of the row.

Hidden Package #94

Head over to the building at the very end of the aforementioned row of hangars and look behind it to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #95

Head inside the Escobar International Airport through the main entrance and look behind the escalator to the right to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #96

While inside the Escobar International Airport, go up the escalator and go down the walkway with the sign that says “Gate 1-8” to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #97

Use a helicopter to get on top of the Escobar International Airport and you’ll find this Hidden Package right in the center.

Hidden Package #98

Head over to the row of billboard signs opposite to the Escobar International Airport and look behind the sign that says “VCIA” to find this Hidden Package.

Hidden Package #99

Go down the long L-shaped runway in front of the Escobar International Airport and you’ll find this Hidden Package underneath the airplane parked at the very end of the runway.

Hidden Package #100

Head down to the Vice City Air Reserve, north of the Escobar International Airport, and you’ll find the last Hidden Package behind the sign outside the entrance.