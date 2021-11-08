CoD Vanguard Zombies Dark Aether Entities and Artifacts Guide

The artifacts in the CoD Vanguard Zombies, are special items that you can equip to your Zombies loadout to grant you some special abilities. These Artifacts are associated with 4 Dark Aether Entities. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the Dark Aether Entities in Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies and the abilities associated with their artifacts.

Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies Dark Aether Entities and Artifacts

The 4 Dark Aether entities you are going to find in CoD Vanguard Zombies mode are Saraxis the Shadow, Inviktor the Destroyer, Bellekar the Warlock, and Norticus the Conquerer.

Associated with these Aether entities in CoD Zombies is an artifact that will give its user a very useful and powerful ability. This ability can be activated by pressing the X key.

After using it you have to recharge the artifact for using it again. These abilities should only be used when you can deal with a large group of Zombies.

Vanguard Zombies Artifacts Abilities

You have four artifacts available at the start to equip with Zombies loadout. You have one artifact ability for each Aether entity. On each run, you can only select only one artifact.

You can select the other artifact in the second run. However, you can use the artifact ability many times after recharging it. You can recharge your artifacts quickly by killing Zombies.

You can also recharge the ability by using the full powerup which is dropped by slain enemies. Below we will tell you about all four Aether entities along with their artifact abilities.

Dragon of Saraxis

Dragon of Saraxis comes with the Energy Mine ability. These mines, once activated, can cause explosive damage when enemies come within their proximity. This ability is quite useful in taking out a large group of Zombies.

Horn of Norticus

Its ability is Frost Blast, which summons a frost storm around the player who used it. The enemies enter that frost storm are slowed down and damaged by it. This will give you more space for moving.

Sword of Inviktor

The Sword of Inviktor comes with an ability called Ring of Fire. Just like the name suggests, this ability will create a ring of fire around the player using it. Players inside the ring will deal more damage. So, this ability is best used by coordinating with your team so you can use its damage boost more effectively.

The Mask of Bellekar

The Mask of Bellekar comes with the Aether Shroud ability. The Aether Shroud ability will help you stay hidden from the enemy’s detection for a little time. Even though it hides you for only a short while, it can give you enough time to get out of trouble.

In the future, when more dark entities and artifacts came to CoD Vanguard Zombies, we will update you with them as well.