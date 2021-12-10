The Cooper Carbine is an amazing assault rifle you can have in Call of Duty Vanguard. With the right perks and attachments, it stands out as a dependable AR. In this guide, we will tell you some of the best loadouts for the Cooper Carbine Assault Rifle in Call of Duty Vanguard.
Call of Duty Vanguard Best Cooper Carbine Loadouts
The Cooper Carbine is one of the standout ARs of Season One of Call of Duty Vanguard. You can get it at tier 15 of the battle pass. Featuring full and semi-auto firing modes, this AR can prove to be pretty versatile depending on your preferences.
Below, we’ve mentioned some of the best Cooper Carbine loadouts in Call of Duty Vanguard so that you can use it to its max potential.
Cooper Carbine Speed Kill Loadouts
This setup will make the Cooper Carbine assault rifle a speed kill machine. It comes with an amazing barrel.
Below you can see the complete setup for the speed kill Cooper Carbine class in CoD Vanguard.
Attachments
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom
- Optic: Monocular Reflector
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Ammo type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Magazine: .30 carbine 45 Round Mags
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Equipment
- Secondary Weapon: Machine Pistol
- Tactical: Stim
- Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade
Perks
- Intuition
- Forward Intel
- Lightweight
Cooper Carbine OP Loadout
It is an overpowered class setup for the Cooper Carbine assault rifle in CoD Vanguard. Here we are going to use the Recoil Booster muzzle which provides you with more recoil control and the 22″ Cooper Custom barrel will provide you great abilities as well.
This class setup for Cooper Carbine in CoD Vanguard includes a Pine Tar grip which will help in the Hipfire Accuracy and the recoil control as well.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Ammo type: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Equipment
- Secondary Weapon: Katana
- Tactical: MO 69 Stun Grenade
- Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade
Perks
- Serpentine
- Intuition
- Lightweight
Cooper Carbine Max Damage Class Setup
This setup will unlock the max damage-dealing potential of the Cooper Carbine assault rifle. The muzzle will make the overall process of killing less noisy and the Fabric Grip will increase the mobility of the weapon which will greatly help in making this weapon a deadly choice.
The details of attachments and perks for creating that build can be seen below.
Attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Ammo type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Proficiency: Tight Grip
- Kit: Surplus
Equipment
- Secondary Weapon: 1911 Handgun
- Tactical: Stim
- Lethal: Gammon Bomb
Perks
- Serpentine
- Forward Intel
- Lightweight