The Cooper Carbine is an amazing assault rifle you can have in Call of Duty Vanguard. With the right perks and attachments, it stands out as a dependable AR. In this guide, we will tell you some of the best loadouts for the Cooper Carbine Assault Rifle in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Cooper Carbine Loadouts

The Cooper Carbine is one of the standout ARs of Season One of Call of Duty Vanguard. You can get it at tier 15 of the battle pass. Featuring full and semi-auto firing modes, this AR can prove to be pretty versatile depending on your preferences.

Below, we’ve mentioned some of the best Cooper Carbine loadouts in Call of Duty Vanguard so that you can use it to its max potential.

Cooper Carbine Speed Kill Loadouts

This setup will make the Cooper Carbine assault rifle a speed kill machine. It comes with an amazing barrel.

Below you can see the complete setup for the speed kill Cooper Carbine class in CoD Vanguard.

Attachments

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: Monocular Reflector

Monocular Reflector Stock: Cooper 45RS

Cooper 45RS Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Ammo type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Magazine: .30 carbine 45 Round Mags

.30 carbine 45 Round Mags Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

Equipment

Secondary Weapon: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

Perks

Intuition

Forward Intel

Lightweight

Cooper Carbine OP Loadout

It is an overpowered class setup for the Cooper Carbine assault rifle in CoD Vanguard. Here we are going to use the Recoil Booster muzzle which provides you with more recoil control and the 22″ Cooper Custom barrel will provide you great abilities as well.

This class setup for Cooper Carbine in CoD Vanguard includes a Pine Tar grip which will help in the Hipfire Accuracy and the recoil control as well.

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Cooper 45RS

Cooper 45RS Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Ammo type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

.30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

Equipment

Secondary Weapon: Katana

Katana Tactical: MO 69 Stun Grenade

MO 69 Stun Grenade Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

Perks

Serpentine

Intuition

Lightweight

Cooper Carbine Max Damage Class Setup

This setup will unlock the max damage-dealing potential of the Cooper Carbine assault rifle. The muzzle will make the overall process of killing less noisy and the Fabric Grip will increase the mobility of the weapon which will greatly help in making this weapon a deadly choice.

The details of attachments and perks for creating that build can be seen below.

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Cooper 45RS

Cooper 45RS Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Ammo type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

.30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Surplus

Equipment

Secondary Weapon: 1911 Handgun

1911 Handgun Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Gammon Bomb

Perks