Our Vampyr Give a Dog a Bad Name Walkthrough will tell you how to get through the 4th mission of Chapter 3 of Vampyr in a step-by-step process so that everything is simplified.

From the last chapter, you will already be at the docks. In this chapter, you will be exploring the sewer system of the docks and will have to face a lot of different difficult enemies.

Vampyr Give a Dog a Bad Name

Head towards the marker and use the metal gate to enter the sewers. Use that gate to enter the docks and get to the valves that wait ahead. Turn them to stop the water from flowing.

This will cause the water level to fall and you will be able to move lower. Use the passage to move ahead and face Fregal, who is the next boss of the game.

Fighting Fergal

Fregal is a massive vampire and he is very difficult to beat. He has a shockwave attack and he can create emanations. He also has a long range and is able to jump and slam the ground.

Most of the damage inflicted by Fergal’s attacks is Aggravated damage, and it will make it difficult for you to heal afterwards. Rest, lookout for the three consecutive attacks as well as the scream attack.

Fergal can also summon multiple shadow versions of himself, but their attacks won’t be as damaging as that of Fergal’s.

Also, keep in mind that you cannot stun him consecutively, and there will be times he would completely defend your stun attack.

Before you get into the fight you should know that you can’t rely on melee and shadow attacks during this fight.

The most effective weapons in this fight would be shotgun and blood spear. But don’t spend too much blood on blood spears as you’ll need it to heal.

Make a good use of Blood Barrier and Coagulate skills, and if you have defended sufficient attacks without taking a hit feel free to spend some blood on blood spear.

First of all, you need to deal smaller attacks in lieu of longer ones as they might do more damage but they leave you vulnerable to damage for a much longer amount of time.

It is also good if you have a better gun as it can be used to deal damage from afar. The specters are also very powerful and you need to watch out for them rather than ignore them. Defeat the boss and move forward to Skal village. Make sure you leave through the gate in the northeast corner.

Meeting Harriet Jones

Old Bridget will tell you where to go and you will meet Harriet Jones over there. Talk to her about Sean Hampton and escaping the hospital.

Deciding Sean Hampton’s Fate

After that, head to the surface using the arrows that are painted on the walls. Head towards Sean Hampton and decide what to do with him. You can either charm him or kill him by consuming his blood. Lastly, you can let him go.

All of these will have consequences. After that, exit the shelter and get to the body to end the mission.

You can make three possible decisions at the end of the conversation, and each one of them will affect the storyline differently.

The first one would be “I envy the place you’ve found”, and this is the worst of all the decisions you could make.

In this scenario Sean will try to convince you that Skals are not as bad as you think and things won’t be violent as he’ll feed only on dead humans. Eventually, Sean will become xenophobic and fanatical and this won’t be any good for people who rely on him.

Secondly, you can opt for “you’ll heal through my blood” option, and this one is the best option to go for, so far.

This way you can save Sean and keep him sane. However, to go for this decision you need to collect both of Sean Hampton’s hints before you track him down in his Night Asylum.

Sean will stay a Skal, but he won’t be a risk to any of those close to him.

Lastly, you can kill Sean by choosing “I don’t trust you” option. You’ll gain a lot of XP for this, but you’ll lose Sean. On the bright side, he is not a danger anymore.