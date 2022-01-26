Can You Transfer Saves from PS4 to PS5 for Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection?

With the release of Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection on the PS5, many players are wondering if they can transfer their save files over from their PS4s? The answer is Yes! In this guide, we’ll let you know How you can transfer your saves from PS4 to PS5 for the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Save Transfer

The feature to transfer save from individual games to collections is available in some other games, but now the Lost Legacy has also adopted it. Now your Save Data and Trophies can be transferred from PS4 to PS5 which means you will be able to unlock trophies that you earned on PS4 immediately.

If you have a Platinum Trophy you can simply start playing and earn another Platinum trophy without the need of playing from the start on the PS5.

How to Transfer Saves from PS4 to PS5 for Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Now you might be thinking about how you can transfer saved data from PS4 to PS5. Don’t worry; you can do this pretty easily. You will be doing this transfer through the Transfer saved data using the PlayStation Plus Cloud Storage method.

So, you will need an active PlayStation Plus subscription if you want to do the save transfer. If you don’t have a PS Plus subscription, you can’t transfer your save data from PS4 to PS5.

Now if you have a PS Plus subscription, the next step you have to do is launch the Legacy of Thieves Collection and pick the game you want from the menu.

After that, you have to select the Story and then click the “Import Game from PS4” from the options that pop up on the screen. Here you will be shown the saved files, which you can import for playing the game from right where you left it on PS4.

In case you are using a disc for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to upgrade to Legacy of thieves Collection, you have to keep it inserted to install the game. Even when playing, the disc should be inserted, otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to play the game.