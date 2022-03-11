Ubisoft Stockholm’s Working On A New Action Online-Focused IP

Ubisoft Stockholm was recently found to collaborate with Ubisoft Massive on new triple-a projects such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an upcoming first-person immersive adventure set in an open-world Pandora. That however is not the only project currently in its active pipelines.

According to new job listings from earlier today, Ubisoft Stockholm is building an unannounced, all-new intellectual property. The listings provide a few breadcrumbs to pick up such as the new game featuring “next-gen action gameplay” with deep combat systems and mechanics.

The game will have “an online focus” to “offer long-lasting fun and deeply satisfying mastery,” and has further been described to be highly “ambitious.”

Furthermore, Ubisoft Stockholm appears to be gunning for another open world setting with “heavily-procedural systems that will deliver narrative opportunities…emergent stories and memorable moments” to players. In addition to visual appeal, the listings tag the world to have “fast-moving environments.”

Something else the listings confirm is that the new Ubisoft Stockholm intellectual property will be running on the proprietary Snowdrop game engine, the same one being used to power Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Whatever is in the works will apparently see Ubisoft Stockholm trying to “push technical boundaries” and create “a new animation system and legacy” like “there is none today.” With so many open positions, it is unlikely that the developer will be making any announcements any time soon.

Elsewhere, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora remains locked for a release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC somewhere in 2022, at least for the time being. Ubisoft is yet to fully reveal the game and as such, the release could very well be pushed into 2023.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be based on James Cameron’s acclaimed Avatar movie franchise but will take players across a never before seen region of Pandora.