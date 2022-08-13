Two Point Campus Robo Design Guide

The Robo Design is a vital classroom in Two Point Campus for students taking the Robotics course at your university. It’s important to keep this room updated with the respective items that your students require to complete their assignments, otherwise, their grades would fall too low and they would drop out, and we don’t want that do we?

The following guide will go over everything you need to know about Robo Design in Two Point Campus.

How To Unlock Robo Design

Robo Design is one of the rooms you unlock fairly early in the game. You’ll be able to build this room once you start the second academic year at Mitton University, which is the third campus you run in Two Point Campus.

Robo Design Requirements

The Robo Design room requires a standard/base price of about $45,700 to build, with the minimum size of the room being 4×4.

The base price of this room will cover 1x Door, 1x Mega Hand, and 1x Mega Hand. These items are necessary to build first for a functional Robo Design Room, after which, you can add more items of your choosing.

Though the minimum requirement of the room is 4×4, we still want it to be a bit bigger so you can have room for more, extra items other than the required items to make the room look a bit more classy and increase its reputation.

Best Robo Design Items

3D Printer Table/Small 3D Printer: These items are required by some students to complete a few particular assignments, costing $800 (Standard) and $5,000 (Small 3D Printer).

Mysterious Cube: This item is required by some students to complete their assignments, costing $15,000.

Head Desk: This item is required by some students to complete their assignments, costing $3,600.

Component Desk: This item is required by some students to complete their assignments, costing $2,800.

Systems Desk: This item is required by some students to complete their assignments, costing $3,200

Development Station: This item is required by some students to complete their assignments, costing $,3000.

Android Poster: This is a decorative item that adds to your room’s attractiveness, costing $600.

Robot Poster: This is a decorative item that adds to your room’s attractiveness, costing $600.

Window/Large Window: They are decoration items that touch up the room a bit, costing $100 (Window) and $200(Large Window).

Robo Design Tips