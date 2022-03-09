Triangle Strategy Recruitment Guide

In this guide, we will tell you each and everything related to recruitment in Triangle Strategy including the names of all the recruitable characters and how you can recruit all those characters in Triangle Strategy. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

How Does Character Recruitment Work in Triangle Strategy

While progressing through Triangle Strategy, you will be able to recruit a lot of characters depending on the path Serenoa takes in the game.

Triangle Strategy has around 20 characters to recruit. You can find your first recruit in Chapter 3 – Where the River Flows. In battle, each character will have their own set of skills and abilities that you may utilize to your advantage depending on the scenario.

Occasionally, you will see a blue marker on the World Map menu suggesting that there is a character that you can recruit.

Click on the + button on the right bottom of screen to see the character available for recruitment in Triangle Strategy. A cutscene will trigger once the + button is clicked, and the recruit will join Serenoa’s forces.

Triangle Strategy Recruitable Characters

We have compiled a list of Characters that you can recruit in Triangle Strategy

How to Recruit Benedict Pascal

Benedict Pascal is a Tactician as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting right from the start. Benedict Pascal wields Cane Sword as the Starting Weapon and provides Unwavering support with a strategic edge.

How to Recruit Erador Ballentine

Erador Ballentine is a Shieldbearer and will be available for recruiting before you have completed Chapter 1 A Young Hawk Soars.

Erador Ballentine wields Kite Shield as the Starting Weapon and have excellent defensive capabilities which he uses to shield his allies.

How to RecruitGeela Breisse

Geela Breisse is a Physician as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting after you complete the Chapter 1 battle, Best by Brigands.

Geela Breisse wields a Rod as the Starting Weapon and has the ability to bring balance to the battlefield with her powerful healing magic

How to Recruit Frederica Aesfrost

Frederica Aesfrost is a Pyromancer as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting after you complete the Chapter 1 battle, Best by Brigands. Frederica Aesfrost wields the Tome of Fire as the Starting Weapon and specializes in Fire attacks.

How to Recruit Anna Pascal

Anna Pascal is a spy and will be available for recruiting before you have completed Chapter 1 A Young Hawk Soars.

Anna Pascal wields Iron Dagger as the Starting Weapon and has the ability to hide in the plain sight and strike enemies from the shadows.

How to Recruit Hughette Bucklar

Hughette Bucklar is a Hawkbow and will be available for recruiting before the Exploration section of Chapter 2, To Arms, Brave Warriors.

Hughette Bucklar wields a Shortbow as the Starting Weapon and Rains arrows down on foes from the back of a hawk

How to Recruit Roland Glenbrook

Roland Glenbrook is a Spear Knight and will be available for recruiting before the Exploration section of Chapter 2, To Arms, Brave Warriors.

Roland Glenbrook wields a Lance as the Starting Weapon and is extremely mobile and an expert in melee attacks.

How to Recruit Corentin Jennar

Corentin Jennar is a Cryomancer as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting after the Chapter 3, Part 2 battle, Apprehending the Rebels on the Hyzante Route. Corentin Jennar wields a Tome of Ice as the Starting Weapon and is expert in ice magic and attacks.

How to Recruit Rudolph Mueller

Rudolph Mueller is a Hunter as the Starting Class. Mueller will be available for recruiting after the Chapter 3, Part 2 battle, Subduing the Smugglers on the Aesfrosti Route. Rudolph Mueller wields a Longbow as the Starting Weapon and hunts his enemies.

How to Recruit Archibald Genoe

Archibald Genoe is a Bow Adept as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 through Character Stories.

Archibald Genoe wields a Bow of Serenity I as the Starting Weapon and is an excellent archer.

How to Recruit Lionel Khapita

Lionel Khapita is a Wordsmith as the Starting Class. Khapita will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 when you have bought a handful of items from his shop in the encampment.

Lionel Khapita wields a Whip as the Starting Weapon and is extremely eloquent.

How to Recruit Medina Alliam

Medina Alliam is an Apothecary as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 through Character Stories. Medina Alliam wields a Knife as the Starting Weapon and is an expert healer.

How to Recruit Piccoletta

Piccoletta is an Acrobat as the Starting Class. Will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 through Character Stories. Piccoletta wields a Racquet as the Starting Weapon and is a master in offensive items.

How to Recruit Hossabara Freyya

Hossabara Freyya is a Mounted Healer as the Starting Class. Hossabara will be available for recruitment as early as Chapter 5 in Triangle Strategy. Freyya wields a Six-edged Staff as the Starting Weapon and heals allies as a Horseback Healer.

How to Recruit Julio Wrightman

Julio Wrightman is an Advisor as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 through Character Stories.

Julio Wrightman wields a Curved Blade as the Starting Weapon and a master of TP and tactics.

How to Recruit Narve Oparyn

Narve Oparyn is a Sage as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 through Character Stories.

Narve Oparyn wields an Oak Rod as the Starting Weapon and is a master of the elements.

How to Recruit Jens Macher

Jens Macher is an Artisan as the Starting Class. Jens will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 through Character Stories. Although this only happens if you’ve upgraded several weapons at the Encampment.

Jens Macher wields a Hammer as the Starting Weapon and is excellent in setting traps and finding shortcuts.

How to Recruit Ezana Q’linka

Ezana Q’linka is a Shamaness as the Starting Class. Q’linka will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 6 through Character Stories.

Ezana Q’linka wields a Spirit Master as the Starting Weapon and has the ability to control the weather.