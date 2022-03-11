Triangle Strategy is a new addition to the tactical RPG games segment by Square Enix. This game is now available for the Nintendo Switch with some cool mechanics for its players. This guide will cover one such mechanic and tell you how to promote Units in Triangle Strategy and when you should do that.

How to Promote Units in Triangle Strategy

For promoting units in Triangle Strategy, you will first need to progress through the game so you can buy the Medal of Bravery or Medal of Valor. You can buy these Medals from Archibald at the Tradepost by spending Kudos.

The Medal of Bravery and Valor will cost you 30 and 50 Kudos Points, respectively. You can also get these Medals as battle rewards as well.

These Medals are used at levels 10 and 20 to promote the unit to the next class in Triangle Strategy.

Now let’s talk about how you will promote the units in the game.

Procedure

First of all, you will need to talk to Archibald at the Encampment. Here you have to press the X button to bring out the menu. From the menu, you can select the Encampment option.

After that, you have to select the promote class option, and Archibald will show you which unit is ready for promotion.

Now you can simply press the A button to confirm the promotion of the selected unit. You can only upgrade a unit twice in Triangle Strategy.

The Medal of Bravery is going to promote your unit from Recruit to Veteran Rank, and the Medal of Valor will promote the Veteran Rank unit to the Elite Rank. The Elite Rank is the highest level of promotion you can get in the Triangle Strategy.

When to Promote Units in Triangle Strategy

Different guides tell players not to upgrade early on as the Medals of Bravery and Valor are not that easy to get, and you should save them for units you want to carry till the end of the game.

But what we recommend you is to promote the units as soon as you fulfill the requirements to promote them.

You shouldn’t be waiting to promote your units since there are many abilities that your character cannot learn unless you promote your unit.

These abilities are very important for progressing smoothly in the game, so you shouldn’t be delayed in promoting your unit.

With every promotion, your stats will be increasing as well. For promoting the party to the elite level, you will be getting the most increase in stats, so use the promotion item carefully as you only get one at a time.

Your main party in the Triangle Strategy will be starting from the game’s lowest promotional level, the Recruit level.

The next level of promotion is Veteran level, and almost all other characters in the game except Corentin and Rudolph are at this level.

So the point in telling you all these things is that you should be looking to promote your unit as soon as you get the chance. Then, for any further increase in the stats, you can upgrade the weapons.

You can also buy the stat increasing accessories for your character in Triangle Strategy, so there is no need to wait for a specific unit you can upgrade in Triangle Strategy.