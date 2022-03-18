The following guide will explain how players can recruit Cordelia Glenbrook for her healing expertise in Triangle Strategy.

How to Recruit Cordelia Glenbrook in Triangle Strategy

Cordelia Aesfrost/Glenbrook is the only princess of Glenbrook and the younger sister of Roland. You’ll meet her fairly early in the game but she can only be recruited near the end.

Cordelia is a very good healer. Her healing skill though is expensive, costing a bunch of TPs each time. The good thing is that she has a passive skill that allows her to produce a TP at the end of each turn if she doesn’t come out of her square.

To recruit Cordelia in Triangle Strategy, you need to stay in Glenbrook with Roland in Chapter 15. Cordelia will have to come out of the infirmary and will join you in the Subjugation Patriatte and will accompany you till the end.

Cordelia Glenbrook Abilities

Here are the abilities Cordelia can use in possesses in Triangle Strategy.

Regen

Class Learned: Veteran

Power:

The ability grants Regen to the ally for three turns which can automatically restore a little HP at the start of their turn.

Heal

Class Learned: Veteran

Power: 123

The ability is used to grant HP to allies during or after the battles.

Rest and Recover TP

Class Learned: Veteran

Power:

The ability grants Cordelia one TP at the end of each turn if she doesn’t move out of her square.

Healing Region

Class Learned: Veteran

Power: 104

This grants HP to all allies with a certain range.

Helping Hand

Class Learned: Veteran

Power:

This Grants little HP to an ally at the start of its turn.

Elude

Class Learned: Veteran

Power:

The ability raises the evasion of an ally for three turns.

Self Sacrifice

Class Learned: Elite

Power:

This ability is your sacrifice for the team. Cordelia grants 50% of your max health to your ally and decreases your HP by 50%. The ability can’t be used if your HP is already below 50.