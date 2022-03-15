Triangle Strategy Best Characters Guide

Triangle Strategy has several characters that you can choose to add to your roster. These characters are important to your tactics in the various battles throughout the game, so having the right ones is essential. In this guide, we will tell you about the best characters of Triangle Strategy. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Triangle Strategy Best Characters

Each character in Triangle Strategy has its own class with specific strengths, weakness, skills and effectiveness. Moreover, there are loads of characters to choose from and sometimes you have to decide between adding certain characters to your roster.

So, below we’ve listed some of the best character choices that will no doubt fill in essential roles in your party.

Benedict Pascal

Benedict Pascal is a Tactician as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting right from the start. He wields Cane Sword as the Starting Weapon and provides Unwavering support with a strategic edge, both in offense and defense.

He is really strong in Buff-based abilities. Benedict will be really helpful if you pair him up with an attacking or defensive partner.

Serenoa Wolffort

Serenoa Wolffort is a Swordsman as the Starting Class and is the main character of Triangle Strategy. Your main character wields the Longsword as the starting weapon and is a well-rounded swordsman. You will be playing as Serenoa Wolffort in Triangle Strategy.

Serenoa’s special ability Counter stance lets him attack his enemies even if it is not his turn. Special Slash lets him hit all enemies surrounding him. As an MC, he’s an essential deployment in any battle.

Geela Breisse

Geela Breisse is a Physician as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting after you complete the Chapter 1 battle, Best by Brigands.

She wields a Rod as the Starting Weapon and has the ability to bring balance to the battlefield with her powerful healing magic. Geela has weak defense but she can quickly heal your partners’ ailments.

Anna Pascal

Anna Pascal is a spy and will be available for recruiting before you have completed Chapter 1, A Young Hawk Soars. She wields Iron Dagger as the Starting Weapon and has the ability to hide in the plain sight and strike enemies from the shadows.

Anna has a special ability named Act Twice in which she repeats her move for the second time automatically. Anna is pretty quick and can throw poison at range through a skill, but her defense is weak.

Hughette Bucklar

Hughette Bucklar is a Hawkbow and will be available for recruiting before the Exploration section of Chapter 2, To Arms, Brave Warriors. She wields a Shortbow as the Starting Weapon and Rains arrows down on foes from the back of a hawk.

Hughette can stun her enemies through her special ability named Shadowstitching Arrow. She can also blind her enemies through her ability named Blinding Arrow for 3 turns.

Roland Glenbrook

Roland Glenbrook is a Spear Knight and will be available for recruiting before the Exploration section of Chapter 2, To Arms, Brave Warriors.

He wields a Lance as the Starting Weapon and is extremely mobile and an expert in melee attacks. Roland is a little weak in defense and you might have to pair him up with Roland or Benedict to get the best out of him.

Archibald Genoe

Archibald Genoe is a Bow Adept as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 through Character Stories. He wields a Bow of Serenity I as the Starting Weapon and is an excellent archer.

Archibald is slow but has a huge range because of Second Sight. Archibald also has a unique ability that allows him to do damage to any opponents within a three-tile range.

Lionel Khapita

Lionel Khapita is a Wordsmith as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 through Character Stories when you have bought a handful of items from his shop in the encampment. He wields a Whip as the Starting Weapon and is extremely eloquent.

He can help you promote your units and also increases the chances of enemies to drop spoils and coins in a battle. You can maximize the spoils and EXP earned from a battle by equipping Lionel with a Golden Pinkie Ring and Jade Thumb Ring.

Julio Lightman

Julio Lightman is an Advisor as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 through Character Stories. Lightman wields a Curved Blade as the Starting Weapon and a master of TP and tactics.

Julio also provide 2 TP to his ally on his turn and if Julio KOs a unit, he also receives TP, and the more his TP, the better his defense.

Narve Oparyn

Narve Oparyn is a Sage as the Starting Class and will be available for recruiting as early as Chapter 5 through Character Stories.

Oparyn wields an Oak Rod as the Starting Weapon and is a master of the elements. Narve has a weak defense, but he is great in healing and damaging his opponents.