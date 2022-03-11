In Triangle Strategy, the couple Frederica and Lord Serenoa are asked to lead a diplomatic mission to either Aesfrost or Hyzante to build peace between the two countries. In this guide, we will tell you some of the details about both countries to help you decide whether you should choose Aesfrost or Hyzante in your playthrough of Triangle Strategy.

Should You Choose Aesfrost or Hyzante in Triangle Strategy?

Picking either Aesfrost or Hyzante results in a diplomatic mission to a completely new area. Aesfrost and Hyzante are quite distinct and picking either of them leads to different recruitment possibilities and battles.

Below, we’ve covered both countries to help you decide which one to pick. Of course, there will be some spoilers!

Picking Aesfrost in Triangle Strategy

Aesfrost is a land completely covered in snow and its mountain ranges have plenty of iron ore that makes it the rival of the other country.

The players who visit this country will meet the family of Frederica and get to know more details about her. Moreover, you will be able to recruit a smuggler here named Rudolph Mueller.

He is great at using the bow and will help you greatly on the battlefield. He has some amazing abilities like quick feet and steady aim. He can also trap the small enemies who are trying to follow him.

Currently, he is under police custody for smuggling salt and now he is helping police take out a dangerous underground salt ring so that he can get pardoned by the police.

Picking Hyzante in Triangle Strategy

The other country the players can choose to go to is Hyzante. This country is completely opposite of the Aesfrost and both Serenoa and Frederica are completely new to this land.

This country is run by a central religion. This is the only country in the game where you can find the salt. This country sells the salt to the other two countries at a high price.

If players come to this country, they will recruit an ice mage Corentin Jennar a powerful wizard.

Should you go to Aesfrost or Hyzante?

We will highly recommend you go to Aesfrost to recruit Rudolph since he is going to help you a lot in your journey forward.

He has expertise in using the bow that can help you in taking out the enemies from a distance. Rudolph also has experience of the battlefield and traps that he lays down can help you in dealing a good amount of damage to the enemies.

You shouldn’t be going to the Hyzante since you already have a counter to the Ice mage through your pyromancer Frederica

Bear in mind that picking one country means you won’t be able to recruit the character in the other. So, if you pick Aesfrost, you’ll recruit Rudolph but can’t recruit Corentin until new game plus.