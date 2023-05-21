In this guide, we will elaborate on How to Transfer Data from Hitman 2 to Hitman 3. We will be discussing all of the risks involved during the progression transfer procedure and list out the things which you can & cannot transfer from Hitman 2 to Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 allows its players to transfer the progress of the previous 2 titles and play them entirely in the 3rd game. All the levels from Hitman 1 & 2 can be played in Hitman 3.

And players can transfer their progress and other unlocks from Hitman 1 / 2 to Hitman 3.

There are a few complexities in the whole process and there are some things that cannot be carried over. We will explain all of that.

Hitman 2 Data Transfer Process



To transfer your data, you would need an existing or new IO account.

Once you have the account, head on over to the Data Transfer website that IO has established and follow the instructions to transfer the data.

But it is not as easy as it seems because there are a few limitations and things you cannot take with you which we will now discuss.

Progress Transfer Limitations



We have listed all of the limitations you will face during the data transfer below:

To transfer Hitman 1 levels to Hitman 3, you first need to either have the Legacy Pack for Hitman 2 or manually import all of your data from HM1 to HM2 and then onwards to Hitman 3.

The transfer can only be completed once. This means that you won’t be able to do it at a later date.

You cannot transfer progress between different platforms i.e., from Xbox to PC or PS4 to Xbox. (You can however transfer between PS4 and PS5).

The transfer will not carry any progress from any mission that you did not complete and left in between.

If you started playing Hitman 3 before doing the data transfer from previous games, your progress in Hitman 3 will be erased upon doing the transfer.

What can you Transfer from previous games to Hitman 3



Once you go through all of these rules and are ok with them, go ahead and complete the transfer.

The following data progress will be transferred from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 to the newly released Hitman 3:

Location Mastery Levels

Location Mastery Unlocks

Player Profile

Exclusive Target Suits and Unlocks from Hitman 2

XP Rank

Challenge Unlocks

Challenge Progress

The IO interactive data transfer website is facing heavy traffic these days so check up with the latest IO news on their Twitter before you go ahead with the process to ensure a smooth transfer.

We hope this guide clarified on how to transfer progress from Hitman 2 to Hitman 3.

All you need to do is complete the process and enjoy the previous maps with increased visual fidelity and overall improvements.