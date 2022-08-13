Where To Find Portunids In Tower Of Fantasy

Portunids are a kind of crabs that you can come across while exploring the Aesperia islands in Tower of Fantasy. These crabs are one of the many resources that you can find in the game to use in cooking recipies.

Portunids are however a bit difficult to locate. They have a low spawn rate and can only be found in specific locations. Furthermore, you can easily run right past them due to their small size.

If you are having a hard time trying to find them, you’ve come to the right place. Read on through the following guide to learn where Portunids are found in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower Of Fantasy Portunids Farming Locations

Portunids can only be found near coastal areas in the game. Your best chance is to head to beaches or just explore the sandy, shores, particularly near the Barrenstown and the Mega Arena areas. These islands are located in the southwest corner of the map.

Remember, you need to search for them on the shores, so don’t wander off into the grass. Hence, the best trick to farming Portunids is to keep to the beaches and when you do find a strip with numerous crabs, simply attack them to add them to your inventory. Then, head a little further away before returning to make all of them spawn in the same area once again.

You can refer to the image below to learn where you’ll have the best chances of Portunids spawning.