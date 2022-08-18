Weird plants and weird puzzles are very common in Tower of Fantasy. One of the puzzles in Tower of Fantasy, Earthphyte Puzzle is actually a combination of the Weird Plant and Weird Puzzle aspect of the game. The puzzle is one of the smallest but most confusing puzzles in Tower of Fantasy. This guide will help you learn the secret behind solving the Earthphyte Puzzle in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Solve Earthphyte Puzzles in Tower of Fantasy

On your adventures across Tower of Fantasy, you will come across a plant that has a colored core. Each of these plants will have its own core and this entire flower is the Earthphyte Puzzle.

To solve the puzzle, you need to find an orb, somewhere nearby the flower. The orb is around somewhere in a 200-meter radius around the flower, so you don’t need to venture out too far.

The main point is that you need to make sure that the orb is the same color as the core of the flower that you are working on. You need to find an orb whose color matches the color of the core of the flower ad bring it to the flower. Just throw the orb to the core of the flower and the flower will reveal its secrets.

The puzzle isn’t some elaborate contraption, but basically just a search and retrieve mission for the flower.

Reward for Earthphyte Puzzles

The reward you get for completing Earthphyte Puzzle is 2 Gold Nuclei. The puzzle is will take you a couple of minutes top, so they are always worth completing even if you are not actively looking for them.

Earthphyte Puzzle Locations

We have currently discovered a total of 5 Earthphyte Puzzles in Tower of Fantasy that you can find. Following are the locations for all Earthphyte Puzzles

Blue Orb Gold Nucleus Earthphyte

The Blue orb Gold Nucleus Earthphyte is found midway between Goldrush Mountain and Transport Hub. Climb the cliff right next to the Earthphyte to find the Blue Orb

Coordinates: 402.8, 419.2

Gold Orb Rose Nucleus Earthphyte

The Gold orb Rose Nucleus Earthphyte is found Northwest of the Rose Garden. The Orb for this Earthphyte is found just south of the Earthphyte, on the cliff overlooking the sea.

Coordinates: 450.7, 880.3

Green Orb Earthphyte

The third Earthphyte, the Green orb Earthphyte is found south of Crown Omnium Tower. He Earthphyte is found itself growing on the side of the cliff. The orb for this Earthphyte is right next to the Earthphyte, on the lowers step of the cliff.

Coordinates: 760.4, 417.4

Green Orb Gold Nucleus Earthphyte

This Earthphyte is found North of Crown Omnium Tower. Take the north path from the Earthphyte to find the Orb for the Earthphyte.

Coordinates: 667.3, 201.3

Blue Orb Earthphyte

The last Earthphyte is also found north of Crown Omnium Tower. Head west from the Earthphyte and behind the curved wall on the lower cliff is where you can find the Blue orb for this Earthphyte.

Coordinates: 784.8, 225.4