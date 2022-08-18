Tower of Fantasy Passwords For Electronic Lock and Door Codes

Like many open-world games, Tower of Fantasy also brings with it interesting challenges and puzzles to solve for great rewards. One of these challenges is Locked doors with electronic keypads. These locks are normally inaccessible unless you put in a correct password that you can find in the area. This guide will give information on where you can find these electronic locks and their corresponding door codes in Tower of Fantasy.

All Electronic Lock Passwords in Tower of Fantasy

The following electronic locks in Tower of Fantasy contain within them pretty high-quality loot ranging from Gold Nuclei to vehicle parts so it is a good idea to seek them out and open the locks.

Banges Shelter Electronic Lock

The first electronic lock of the game that you will find in the game as you progress through the story will be at the HT201 Shelter.

The Coordinates for location are 85.0, 967.2. To unlock the box, you will have to find Barrier Password Memories scattered out in the area. After you have found all the boxes, each of them will give you a single digit hence completing the code.

The completed code will be 1647 which will allow you to unlock the locked door.

Rewards for Banges Shelter Lock

You will have a Type 2 Supply Pod that will reward you with

585 Gold

5389 EXP

50 Dark Crystal

1 Gold Nucleus

Left Arm of the Omnium Beast

Navia Truck Electronic Lock

South of Navia Bay, you will find a truck with a locked door as shown in the picture below.

The coordinates for the location are -537.1, -449.9. After reaching the location, you will find a locked door with the Password Memory exactly above the truck. Instead of just giving numbers, the password memory will offer you a riddle. The third digit is 0 while the rest of the numbers are the same.

You will then go to the keypad and type 2202 which will open up the door.

Rewards for Navia Electronic Truck

You will get a Type 1 Supply Pod that will reward you with

223 Gold

3217 EXP

20 Dark Crystals

1 Black Nucleus

Navia Electronic Truck under Cetus Island

The second Electronic Truck will be located exactly under Cetus Island as shown in the picture below.

The coordinates for the location are -638.5, -847.2. When you reach this location you will find a locked truck that is guarded by a mini-boss “Smoli” and her two aberrant dogs. You can just teleport to Cetus Island and Glide down to the location.

Same as before, you will find the Password Memory exactly above the truck with a riddle, “the first and second digits are the same, while the third and fourth digits are the same. The third digit is also higher than the first and second digits”.

You will then go to the keypad of the truck and enter 3344 which will unlock the door.

Rewards for Electronic Truck under Cetus Island

You will get a Type 1 Supply Pod that will reward you with

224 Gold

3407 EXP

20 Dark Crystals

1 Black Nucleus

Crown Mines Miner’s Camp Electronic Lock

Rather than a locked door, you will find a diamond-shaped locked container called the Deconstruction Device – PDC1. It is located at the top of a ruined metal tower located north of Parliament.

The coordinates for the Ruined are -376.3, -245.5. As you go up the tower you will 3 Abandoned servers on different floors that will reveal the number for the first second, and fourth digit of the locked container.

After reaching the container, you will then enter 4753 to open up the container.

Rewards for Miner’s Camp Electronic Lock

After opening the container, you will be rewarded with a Gold Nucleus.

Crescent Shore Electronic Lock

North of The Lumina in the Crown Mines region, you will find the locked door as shown in the picture below.

The coordinates for the location are -779.0, -644.2. When you reach this location, you will find a locked door guarded by several Aiden Zealots outside of it. To unlock the box, you will have to find Barrier Password Memories that will be scattered around the area. After you have found all the Memory boxes, each of them will give you a single digit hence completing the code.

The completed code will be 1024 which will allow you to unlock the barrier.

Rewards for Crescent Shore Electronic Lock

You will get a Type 2 Supply Pod that will reward you with

250 Gold

9387 EXP

50 Dark Crystals

1 Gold Nucleus

Seaforth Dock Electronic Lock

West of The Lumina in the Crown Mines region, you will find a locked barrier.

The coordinates for the location are -508.1, -767.5. After reaching the location you will yet again be encountered with several Aidan Zealots that you will have to defeat. You will then look for the 3 Barrier Memory boxes that are scattered out in the area for the first, third, and fourth digits for the locked barrier.

After looking at the boxes, the password for the locked barrier will be 3594.

Rewards for Seaforth Dock Electronic Lock

After unlocking the barrier, you will get a Type 1 Supply Pod that has yet to be unlocked.

The Lumina Electronic Lock

You will find a locked Deconstruction Device – PDC 2 top of the ship Lumina.

The Coordinates for the locked container are -736.7, -851.5. To unlock the container, you will have to find the Abandoned Servers that will be scattered around the ship that will contain the first, third, and fourth digits.

After reaching the container, you will then enter 7268 to open up the container.

Reward for The Lumina Electronic Lock

You will be rewarded with a gold nucleus after opening up the container.

Aarniel Fortress Electronic Lock

Top of the Aarniel Fortress, you will find a locked diamond-shaped Deconstruction Device – PDC3 that you can unlock.

The coordinates for the location are 381.1, -834.1. After reaching the coordinates, you will look for Abandoned Servers around the Fortress. You will then go towards the locked container and enter 8521 to open up the container.

Rewards for the Aarniel Fortress electronic lock

After unlocking the container, you will be rewarded with a gold nucleus.

Samir Story Mission Password

After progressing through Samir’s Story Mission, A Game of Cat and Mouse, it will take you and Huma to an X-7 Research Lab that has been locked down due to a security breach. To disable the traps you will type the passcode 1103, to progress through the mission.