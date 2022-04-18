Total War Warhammer 3 Tzeentch Guide

Tzeentch is one of the most powerful ranged Factions in Total War: Warhammer 3 and in this guide will cover complete details about the Tzeentch including the best units, their legendary lord, gameplay mechanics, and tips.

Total War Warhammer 3 Tzeentch Race

Tzeentch is The Chaos God of change, schemes and magic. The Tzeentch faction wields powerful magic and ranged units. They can easily mow down slow factions such as the Nurgle and overwhelm them with their high damage.

However, Tzeentch units are all glass cannons; they’ll fall easily against melee frontliners who manage to reach them through their ranged attacks.

Below we’ve outlined some of the best Tzeentch Units, unique gameplay mechanics, their Legendary lord and some tips to get you started with them in Total War: Warhammer 3.

Total War Warhammer 3 Best Tzeentch Units

Investing in your starting army is very important and here we will tell you about some of the best Tzeentch Units available for you.

Flamers of Tzeentch

The Flamers of Tzeentch is a low range, low ammo unit that deals massive range damage to the enemies. You can use these units for giving extra power to your enemies. This unit is also decent in melee fights because of its ability Warpfire.

Doom Knights of Tzeentch

This is a really quick cavalry unit in Total War Warhammer 3 that can be used for battling with other flying units. This unit protects you from aerial foes. You can use this unit for dealing some heavy damage to the enemies as well.

Exalted Lord of Change

This is a dangerous caster lord unit that has some powerful spells. This unit can be considered the best caster Lord in Warhammer 3. The two famous spells of this unit are Lore of Tzeentch and Lore of Metal.

Tzeentch Unique Gameplay Mechanics

Different unique gameplay mechanics for Tzeentch are given below.

Grimoires

The currency for Tzeentch is Grimoires that you will need to activate the Changing of the Ways and some other technologies. You can get this currency by different means like Unholy Manifestation, quests, and battles. You can also get it from cultist buildings.

Changing of the Ways

You can spend the currency you earn on influencing the enemy’s armies and factions. Different actions you can perform using the unique mechanic are given below.

Transfer Settlement: This will transfer ownership and control of a settlement to a new faction.

This will transfer ownership and control of a settlement to a new faction. Open Gates: This will open gates for any battle in the major settlement with walls.

This will open gates for any battle in the major settlement with walls. Force Rebellion: This will spawn a hostile army next to a settlement for causing rebellion in a region.

This will spawn a hostile army next to a settlement for causing rebellion in a region. Track Army: This will help you in tracking the targeted army.

This will help you in tracking the targeted army. Reveal Faction Intention: All the attack plans and movement of the army that a targeted faction control is shown to you.

All the attack plans and movement of the army that a targeted faction control is shown to you. Reveal Shroud: This will grant you the total vision of the faction’s targeted territory.

This will grant you the total vision of the faction’s targeted territory. Halt Faction: This will disable the movement of all characters for factions to do an attack.

This will disable the movement of all characters for factions to do an attack. Give War Coordination Target: Faction will be given a war coordination target irrespective of whether they are your allies or not.

Faction will be given a war coordination target irrespective of whether they are your allies or not. Break Alliance: This will break defense or military alliance between factions.

This will break defense or military alliance between factions. Force War: This will start a war between 2 factions.

Winds of Magic Manipulation

With this, you can either reduce or boost the flow of wind of magic manipulation in the region of your choosing.

This will help you to take advantage of increased magic reserves. Daemon Faction receives bonuses when they are kept at a high magic level and get penalties at the low magic level.

You also require Winds of Magic for your Teleport stance so keep tabs on it.

Cults

Tzeentch can also create a cultist settlement just like all other factions. These buildings are used for generating Grimoires.

As you know spamming multiple Plagues is quite important for Tzeentch so it will increase the significance of cults. You will be focusing more on buildings like Repositories and Sanctuaries.

Tzeentch Legendary Lord

Kairos Fateweaver is the Legendary lord of the Tzeentch. He is considered one of Warhammer’s best spellcasters and The Keeper of Destiny Scroll lives up to his reputation.

Kairos can match and mix his Lores of Magic according to the present scenario because of his Fragment skills. He is not a good choice for melee because of his ranged nature.

He can fly away as well for recharging his Winds of magic and shield. This lord can unlock unique items that are required for customizing spell selection.

The other effect this lord can grant you is it can increase the Enemy Hero action success chance by 50% that can be used for avoiding crippling wounds attempts.

It can also increase the Ambush defense chance by 50% which can be used for avoiding sneaky ambushes.

For Kairos you will need to level up a lot of skills so you can take full advantage. Below we have mentioned all the important skills that you will need to level on Kairos.

Thaumaturgic Rejuvenation

Binding of the Walls

Prismatic Plurality

Greater Arcane Conduit

Oracle of Eternity

Reckoning of Transmogrification

You’re not obligated to take these as Kairos has many other useful skills, however the above-mentioned ones are a set of the best ones.

Total War Warhammer 3 Tzeentch Gameplay Tactics and Tips

Tzeentch is specialized in high magic damage dealing attacks and these can melt down enemies with a barrage of firepower if you are protected properly.

You can also protect your army by using the Barrier mechanic which is a magical shield. This will get you some time so you can launch another barrage of missiles on the enemies to deal good damage. You should go with lord skills and buildings that increase your Barrier strength for even better results.

Different units like Doom Knight of Tzeentch and Chaos Knight of Tzeentch can be used for blocking attempts to flank core ranged attackers. You can battle in the skies because of Flyers and threaten the enemy’s artillery.

You have to take out enemies quickly on the battlefield to win the battle. In this way, you can also preserve your mediocre frontline warriors.

Since you have some of the most powerful spell casters you should be going for leveling up your Heros and Lord.

You should start slow and then once you have built up some army you can start fielding them with a large number of Flamers of Tzeentch that will make your frontline pick up some serious pace.

After defeating the Kharneth’s Sons you must secure the second province. You must level the Volary to Tier three so you can unlock the Flamers of Tzeentch recruitment.

You have to focus your research on the Transmutation Ore and upgrade your infrastructure as well for higher income.