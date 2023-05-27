Call of Duty: WWII Zombies The Tortured Path Easter Egg Guide, All Puzzles, Boss Fights, Pack-a-Punch

As is the custom with almost every Zombie map in Call of Duty, there is an Easter Egg that you can find. That is also the case in Call of Duty: WWII Zombies The Tortured Path. The Tortured Path Easter Egg is pretty much the main purpose of the map apart from the fact that you have to survive the zombie horde.

For that reason, our Call of Duty: WWII Zombies The Tortured Path Easter Egg Guide will guide you through all of the steps that you need to do in order to be able to solve The Tortured Path Easter Egg in an easy way.

The Tortured Path Easter Egg Steps

There are many Trophies/Achievements that drop hints on what you need to do in order to accomplish them and most of them require you to escape from one thing or the other. All of these Trophies/Achievements lead to the hidden Trophy/Achievement that is known as Extra Tortured Path that can be earned by escaping from all of the maps.

The Trophies/Achievements have names such as I have the Power confirm that we will finally be building the Barbarossa’s Sword that we have collected individual parts for.

Let us go ahead and take a look at how to find all of The Tortured Path Easter Egg. There are x3 different maps that make up this new DLC i.e. Into the Storm, Across the Depth, and Beneath the Ice.

Remember that we will continue to update this guide as new information comes to us, so it is important to check back to see how to complete all of the challenges not yet completed.

The Tortured Path Trophies/Achievements

Before we head into the specifics, it is important to know how you can get all of the trophies that are available in the game. Since there are 3 different maps, you will need to spread out the objectives of the trophies to be able to earn all of them. Here are all of the Trophies/Achievements that you will be able to acquire in the maps:

Uber Lurker : In The Tortured Path, find and shoot Klaus.

: In The Tortured Path, find and shoot Klaus. B.A.T. Elite : In The Tortured Path, reach the max Bureau ranking.

: In The Tortured Path, reach the max Bureau ranking. David, Meet Goliath : In The Tortured Path, defeat the Guardian solo.

: In The Tortured Path, defeat the Guardian solo. Over Engineered : In The Tortured Path, collect 25 Engineered Parts.

: In The Tortured Path, collect 25 Engineered Parts. Ride of the Century : In The Tortured Path, complete 100 objective waves.

: In The Tortured Path, complete 100 objective waves. I Have the Power : In The Tortured Path, assemble the Sword of Barbarossa.

: In The Tortured Path, assemble the Sword of Barbarossa. Sea Sick : In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from Across the Depths.

: In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from Across the Depths. We’ve Only Just Begun : In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from Into the Storm.

: In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from Into the Storm. I’ll Be Home For Christmas : In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from Beneath the Ice.

: In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from Beneath the Ice. Extra Tortured Path: In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from every map without using any Blitz.

Activating the Pack-a-Punch

This is the first and foremost step that you need to do in almost every zombie map. You can do this in Into the Storm as well. Start off from Round #1 and you will find a battery after you complete each of the objectives.

The objectives can vary from having to kill Elite Zombies on the map before they get to their destination to repairing all of the points that are scattered around the map before their timer expires.

Remember that the zombies themselves are much tougher in The Tortured Path and it will not be easy to progress through each of the waves. The batteries can be found in 3 locations and they are the basement of the house, outside of the cracked house by the Self Revive machine, and outside of the windmill.

Once you are at the 7th round, you will spawn the Pack-a-Punch Machine if you have managed to locate all 3 of the battery locations and charged them by killing zombies while being near the batteries.

Across the Depths

The method is the same as the last map. You can start charging the first battery in Round #1, the second battery in Round #4, and the last battery in Round #7. Once you have charged all 3 of them, you will be able to unlock the Pack-a-Punch Machine.

Beneath the Ice

You should know the drill by now; keep on killing the zombies while you are near the batteries. Once you have reached Round #7 and charged all 3 of the batteries, the Pack-a-Punch will spawn right near the battery that you were charging at the end. Now, let us go ahead and see how you can unlock The Tortured Path Easter Egg.

Finding the Body Parts

This step needs to be done in Into the Storm and this is the first step on your way to being able to access the Easter Egg. You need to find 4 body parts which are an arm, leg, body, and head. They spawn in random places but there are a few locations which seem to be preferred by the game and you should check out.

The arm can be found underneath the wooden stairs in the basement of the building by the red perk machine. If you are unable to find it there, you should check near the house which has a wooden door.

Look in the area around the plant pot outside the house. Failing that, go into the house which has the fancy curtains and the massive grandfather clock. The table with the gramophone may have the arm. Lastly, check the fireplace.

The leg can be found near the red perk machine if you look at a grate on the wall. Failing that, find it outside the house with the wooden door, on the front tyre of the truck near APC, on the floor of the building which has the wooden ladder or the boundary of the map near the fence by the river.

The Head can be found either around Lebenblitz, around the PaP on fence or inside of the crumbling house which has a blue window if you look at the floor around the clock face area.

Lastly, the body can be found either on top of the upside down wooden cart, at the back of the building which has a lot of blue windows, On the window right above the PaP machine or in the fireplace of the house which has a wine cellar.

Stopping the Windmill

Once you have done all of this, you need to move towards the giant windmill and use the leg to prevent the mill from spinning. Place the leg inside the cogs to do so.

Collecting the Hilt

Now you need to turn the windmill enough so that the zombie is aiming at the top. Then pull out the arm in order to stop the windmill over there. After that, all you need to do is to wait for the round to end and the zombie will fall to the floor after being stuck by lightening.

Now, the zombie will act as a battery so you need to charge it by killing zombies while near it. Eventually, the zombie will rise and walk to a small hole in which it will fall. Wait another round and the zombie will return with a battery and you will need to charge it once again until the battery is dropped by the zombie. Use the battery to open the nearby door and get the reward which is a hilt.

The Uberschnalle

Now you can move onto the second map. Here, go to the area that has the Pack-a-Punch Machine and look for the Uberschnalle in the room. All you need to do is to melee the Uberschnalle and it will change your FOV along with blacking you out temporarily.

After that, wait for the next round and then look for the flapping fish. Shoot these fish when the zombies are appearing and disappearing from view and shoot all 9 of the fish to complete this step.

The Fish

Now, more and more Uberschnalle will spawn on the map and you need to look for these devices and take one of them to the Uberschnalle Stations. Once the device has been placed in the station, defend it as the fish feed.

Once the fish feeds enough, it will move onto the next station and you will need to repeat the process. Keep on repeating the process until the fish have been fed from each of the stations.

Fish and Bucket Challenge

As soon as you complete the previous step, you will be transported into a brand new area where you have to find the apparition of Straub. Watch the animation once you have found it and then brace yourself for a tough fight that is coming. Lastly, you need to find the fish in the buckets to end this step and then move on.

Collecting the Statue Egg

Now we need to look at another Uberschnalle so that we can get the special FOV. The Uberschnalle can be found if you look in the central chamber. If you melee it 3 times, then you will be able to activate the special FOV required in order to find Klaus. You can only get this mode once a round.

After that, get to the Thulian puzzle by interacting with the buttons in a particular order (Its RNG). After that, move inside of the central chamber. Here, there will be 4 statues and 1 of them will have an egg shaped object in their mouth.

The Tortured Path Boss Fights

As you will know by now, there are a total of 3 different maps that you have to fight in while you are playing The Tortured Path. As such, there are also 3 different bosses and you will face each of them on a different map. Let us go ahead and see how to beat all of them.

Super Brenner – Into the Storm

This is the first boss that you will face when you are fighting in this DLC. There is really not much that you have to do to bring out the boss. The boss will automatically on the 10th and the final wave of this map and defeating Super Brenner will ensure that you can move onto the second map.

When you first see the boss, you will see that it has been shrouded by a bubble and it seems to be impenetrable. That is true as the boss will be pretty much invincible as long as the bubble is around it. In order to be able to beat this boss, you first need to remove the bubble and then deal damage to it. In order to do that, start by looking around the map for a small red circle which is glowing. Once you locate the circle, you have to lead Brenner into it. If the both of you are in the circle, you will see that Super Brenner’s shield has gone.

Once the shield is down, you can now focus on the boss. Furthermore, he will be stunned and you can use all of your strongest attacks on him. Keep on repeating this process until the boss is dead. Remember that the zombies will continue to spawn as long as the boss is alive so you should have the Super Brenner as your first priority at all costs, as the round ends when you kill it.

Super Steinjager – Across the Depths

The Super Steinjager is not that difficult of a boss provided that you know what you are doing. The boss is exactly the same as the boss that you had to fight in The Shadowed Throne, but this boss is a little easier and has health.

You need to realize that the way to kill the Super Steinjager is to understand the timing. Whenever you see the boss shoot out a flurry of grenades from his arms, he will be left vulnerable. Use this time wisely by going all in with the strongest weapon that you have. After that, you need to repeat this process as many times as necessary in order to ensure that the boss is defeated.

Ice Guardian – Beneath the Ice

This is the 3rd and the final boss that you will face on The Tortured Path. This is a brand new boss and is incredibly tough to beat. At the start of the fight, you need to wait until The Guardian has moved into the blood sacrifice room. Then, shoot the statues that you can see above his head and are glowing.

The statues will ensure that the boss is unable to heal and will stun him for a short time. At this time, unleash all of your fury and repeat this process until he is dead. One of the best weapons for this kind of a boss is the Hurricane Version of Tesla Wonder.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: WWII Zombies The Tortured Path Easter Egg Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!