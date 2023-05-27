Unlocking the Pack-a-Punch Machine will give you a massive leg up on the zombies when you are in the game. Since there are 3 different maps in the new expansion, there are 3 different The Tortured Path Pack-a-Punch Machines that you can unlock. Our Call of Duty: WWII The Tortured Path Pack-a-Punch Guide will ensure that you know how to unlock all 3 of the Pack-a-Punch Machines so that you can easily avail all of the advantages that they offer you.

These maps are quite small so you will not be finding a lot of accessories such as the Power Switch. The weapons that you buy from the wall will also be randomized for the most part and they will be unlocked at the higher rounds.

For that reason, the Pack-a-Punch Machine is very important as it gives you crucial advantages required to beat these zombies that are incredibly tough. Let us go ahead and see how you can easily unlock the PaP machine on all 3 of the maps in The Tortured Path. It is important to find Pack-a-Punch as it helps in the completion of Easter Egg.

How to Unlock The Tortured Path Pack-a-Punch Machine

There are 3 different batteries that are found in each of the maps. In order to charge them, you need to kill zombies while being near the vicinity of the battery.

The batteries appear at a different time and you will be unable to unlock the PaP machine before the 7th round of the game since the batteries will not appear until specific rounds.

The first battery will appear when you are in the 1st round. The second battery will appear in the 3rd round and the final battery will appear in the 6th round. Once you charge all of the batteries, the PaP machine will appear automatically.

Pack-a-Punch Battery Locations

In the first map known as Into the Storm, you can find a battery towards the outside of the Windmill near the wall from where you purchase Assault Rifles. Another one can be found in the basement of the house and the last one can be found beside the Quick Revive, right outside the house.

Across the Abyss has a battery beside the Pack-a-Punch Machine in the decks, it also has one behind the spawn point and one in the briefing room (the room which has a projector).

The final map Beneath the Ice has a battery near the Pack-a-Punch Machine, another one beside the Sprint Perk and the final one near the Fast Reload perk.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: WWII The Tortured Path Pack-a-Punch Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!