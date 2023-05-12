

In Torchlight 2 players can combine items to form new items, the process is called Transmutation. It’s similar to what was there in the first game but now features new recipes. Our Torchlight 2 Transmuting Recipes guide goes over them all and how you can use this feature.

Torchlight 2 Transmuting Recipes

You can begin transmuting items at the start of Act 2.

Here are the following recipes along with the items need and result of the combination.

Name: Big Health Potion

Ingredients: Health Potion x3

Name: Giant Health Potion

Ingredients: Big Health Potion x3

Name: Huge Health Potion

Ingredients: Giant Health Potion x3

Name: Super Health Potion

Ingredients: Huge Health Potion x3

Name: Grand Health Potion

Ingredients: Super Health Potion x3

Name: Mega Health Potion

Ingredients: Grand Health Potion x3

Name: Big Mana Potion

Ingredients: Mana Potion x3

Name: Giant Mana Potion

Ingredients: Big Mana Potion x3

Name: Huge Mana Potion

Ingredients: Giant Mana Potion x3

Name: Super Mana Potion

Ingredients: Huge Mana Potion x3

Name: Grand Mana Potion

Ingredients: Super Mana Potion x3

Name: Mega Mana Potion

Ingredients: Grand Mana Potion x3

Name: Ultimate Mana Potion

Ingredients: Mega Mana Potion x3

Name: A Random Set Item

Ingredients: Any Set Item x2

Name: A Random Spell

Ingredients: Any Spell x2

Name: A Random Unique

Ingredients: Any Unique Item x4

Name: Add Socket To Item

Ingredients: Any un-socketed item x1 + Any gem of equal or greater level x2

Name: High Grade Socketable

Ingredients: Socketable x3

Product: Random rare-quality gem