In Torchlight 2 players can combine items to form new items, the process is called Transmutation. It’s similar to what was there in the first game but now features new recipes. Our Torchlight 2 Transmuting Recipes guide goes over them all and how you can use this feature.
Torchlight 2 Transmuting Recipes
You can begin transmuting items at the start of Act 2.
Here are the following recipes along with the items need and result of the combination.
Name: Big Health Potion
Ingredients: Health Potion x3
Name: Giant Health Potion
Ingredients: Big Health Potion x3
Name: Huge Health Potion
Ingredients: Giant Health Potion x3
Name: Super Health Potion
Ingredients: Huge Health Potion x3
Name: Grand Health Potion
Ingredients: Super Health Potion x3
Name: Mega Health Potion
Ingredients: Grand Health Potion x3
Name: Big Mana Potion
Ingredients: Mana Potion x3
Name: Giant Mana Potion
Ingredients: Big Mana Potion x3
Name: Huge Mana Potion
Ingredients: Giant Mana Potion x3
Name: Super Mana Potion
Ingredients: Huge Mana Potion x3
Name: Grand Mana Potion
Ingredients: Super Mana Potion x3
Name: Mega Mana Potion
Ingredients: Grand Mana Potion x3
Name: Ultimate Mana Potion
Ingredients: Mega Mana Potion x3
Name: A Random Set Item
Ingredients: Any Set Item x2
Name: A Random Spell
Ingredients: Any Spell x2
Name: A Random Unique
Ingredients: Any Unique Item x4
Name: Add Socket To Item
Ingredients: Any un-socketed item x1 + Any gem of equal or greater level x2
Name: High Grade Socketable
Ingredients: Socketable x3
Product: Random rare-quality gem