Tomodachi Life Personality Guide – How To Create a Perfect Mii Personality



With Tomodachi Life, Nintendo has created its somewhat relatable version of The SIMS. Players can not only give a unique look to their Miis, but also give them their unique personalities.

Tomodachi Life Personality

The personality of you Mii will determine how it interacts with other islanders in the game. The whole personality mechanism of Tomodachi Life is pretty easy to comprehend, but what your Mii will turn out to be is hard to tell.

How Personalities Work

Depending upon your Mii’s personality, it will fall in love, develop adversaries, make friendships, and be a talkative or shy personality.

There are four categories which are further divided into four categories which provide you with 16 unique personalities to choose from.

After choosing a specific personality, players will rate five distinctive traits which will determine how your Mii will play out with other characters:

Movement (Scale from Slow to Quick)

Speech (Scale from Polite to Direct)

Expressiveness (Scale from Flat to Vary)

Attitude (Scale from Serious to Relax)

Overall (Scale from Quirky to Normal)

Below, you will find a chart containing all 16 personality types and their prominent traits. Make sure to check it out and personalize your Mii accordingly.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Confident Go-Getter

This personality revolves around a focused individual who lets no one stands in his/her way and achieves everything!

Confident Adventurer

Characters with this personality are focused, ambitious, and don’t let anything come in their way.

Confident Brainic

This personality type are highly self-motivated with commendable knowledge on almost every subject out there!

Confident Designer

Characters with this personality types are focused and highly productive. They can easily come up with a plan and execute it.

Independent Thinker

These are self-dependent philosophers who prefer thinking all the way through a thing before coming to a conclusion.

Independent Lonewolf

Characters with this personality type love to operate alone and does not work well with other people.

Independent Artists

People with these personality type are self-motivated and creative. They are able to look for artistic qualities in everything and everyone.

Independent Free Spirit

They are not held by the boundaries of the society and like to do things they like. They are laid back and carefree.

Outgoing Leader

These personality type people are energetic and have the ability to make the right decisions.

Outgoing Charmer

These people have the best personality of all! They are energetic and make friends without any effort.

Outgoing Entertainer

These people are able to spend their energy in a positive way to entertain everyone alongside them.

Outgoing Trendsetter

These people know how to carry themselves and stand out in the crowd. People admire them and they know they have got it in them.

Easygoing Softie

These people are often confused with being shy. They are relaxed and open-minded who are sometimes emotional and cannot see other in pain.

Easygoing Buddy

People with this personality type consider their friends the invaluable treasure and do everything for them no matter the consequences.

Easygoing Optimistic

These people always hope for the best and preach hope to other. This is exactly why people look up to them during harsh times.

Easygoing Dreamer

This is the last personality in the game and Mii with this personality type are always waiting for the perfect life. They are idealists and often ignore the ground realities.

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!