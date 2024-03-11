Tomb Raider Hall of Ascension Puzzle Walkthrough Guide

The second tomb Lara Croft can raid in Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the Hall of Ascension. It is a deceptively hard challenge tomb that requires precise timing and quick movement.

In this guide, we’ll cover the complete walkthrough of the Hall of Ascension wind puzzle in Tomb Raider, including its precise location and how to solve it. Without any further ado, let’s get into it. There are no

Hall of Ascension Location Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

The Hall of Ascension optional tomb is in the Mountain Village area in Tomb Raider. To get to it, you must progress the main story until you start the ‘Guilty Conscience’ mission. Next, simply follow the path until you reach the area marked on the map above, where you’ll get the ‘Optional Tomb’ notification on the bottom left of your screen.

How to Solve Hall of Ascension Puzzle

Walk into the narrow cave entrance and progress until you come upon a bridge. At the end of the bridge, there’ll be a set of large doors that lead to the puzzle.

This tomb has two components. A large open window that’s pushing air into the hall and a wooden platform in the middle of the room. Both components are controlled by cranks that you can manipulate using your climbing tool. To start the puzzle, head to the window and use your climbing tool to seal it shut. This will stop the wind from blowing for a couple of seconds.

TIP You can use your survival skills to highlight objects that you’re supposed to use during puzzles.

This window has two shutters, and they both open at different intervals. Once you’ve sealed the window, make your way back to the middle of the hall and interact with the crank. This is where you’ll have to get the timing just right. Position your camera so that you can see the window.

As soon as the lower shutter swings open start turning the crank that controls the wooden platform. It’ll start going up. Next, quickly climb on top of the wooden platform, using the podium that’s right next to it, and wait for the second shutter to open.

When it does, it’ll swing you forward, and jump onto the ledge directly in front of you. Shimmy along the ledge and drop down onto the second floor. Then simply follow the path until you reach the reward chest.

For completing this tomb, you get the following rewards:

250 Salvage

1250 XP

Tomb Raider Hall of Ascension bug

In certain instances, you may encounter a bug where the crank for the window does not appear. This is an extremely rare bug that has a fairly easy fix. Simply fast travel to another area and fast travel back to the puzzle’s base camp to fix this bug in Tomb Raider.