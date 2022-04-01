Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are a collectible that increases your loot luck. In this guide, we will tell you complete details about Lucky Dice and its locations in the Weepwild Dankness region of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice Locations

Lucky Dice are special items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that are going to help you in farming the best gear in the game. Collecting these special items will increase your loot luck by 10% if you manage to collect them all!

Below we will tell you about the locations of all the Lucky Dice in the Weepwild Dankness region so you can collect them and increase your loot luck.

There are 20 Lucky Dice in the Weepwild Dankness region of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that you can collect.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #1

For this one, you have to take a long route from the start of the map to reach the edge of the area shown on the map. You will find the Lucky Dice right at the edge there.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #2

Just turn back from the Lucky Dice #1 and you will see a mushroom. Jump using the mushroom to an area above and you will find the Lucky Dice there. Its location can be seen on the map above as well.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #3

Go to the location shown on the map above and you will see stairs going up. Go upstairs and you will find it on the balcony behind a wooden drum.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #4

This one is close to the previous location, just head to the location shown on the map above and you will find this at the end of a bridge.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #5

Head to the location shown on the map above and you will see a broken building. Enter the building through the left side and you will find the Lucky Dice inside it.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #6

This one is pretty easy to find. Just go to the location shown on the map and you will find it right next to the waterfall.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #7

Turn back from the waterfall and move forward all the way to the location shown on the map above. Here you will find it close to the pillars of a bridge.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #8

Head to the location shown on the map above and you will reach the edge. From there you have to jump to a ledge on the left side.

Use the mushroom in front of you to take a big jump to an area in front of you. There you will find the Lucky Dice.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #9

Go to the location shown on the map above and go through the doorway right in front of you. Use the mushroom to move forward and once you reach the end look down and you will spot the Lucky Dice there.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #10

Once you reach the location shown on the map above you will see a bridge. Instead of crossing it looks at its right side and you will find the Lucky Dice.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #11

Head to the location shown on the map above and you can spot this Lucky Dice behind a vine. Broke the wooden drum blocking your path and collect it.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #12

For this one, you have to start at the location shown on the map above and use the mushroom there to jump onto a surface above.

From there get to its other end and jump through a couple of mushrooms and you will see the Lucky Dice on a ledge there.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #13

Once you are at the area shown on the map above you have to head towards the left corner to find that Lucky Dice there.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #14

Head to the location shown on the map and you will reach a waterfall. On the right side corner of the waterfall, you will find this Lucky Dice.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #15

Go to the location shown on the map above and climb up the area from where water is flowing down. Cross the water and you will find the Lucky Dice right there.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #16

Reach the location shown on the map above and move forward through the water to reach the waterfall. On the left side of the waterfall, you will find the Lucky Dice.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #17

Once you reach the location shown on the map you will see a mushroom that will help you to reach the mushroom with the Lucky Dice.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #18

This one is pretty easy to find. Just get to the location shown on the map above and climb a couple of small ledges to reach it.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #19

To access this area, you have to get the side quest Little Boys Blue. Once you complete it you can access this area.

After you have access to this area go to the location shown on the map above. You have to go through some mushrooms to reach that area. Once there you will find Lucky Dice inside a small hut.

Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice #20

For this one, you have to start at the location shown on the map above. Once there use the mushroom to jump onto a surface above.

Now instead of going towards the second jumping mushroom go to the other end and jump onto a ledge there. From there jump onto a mushroom in front of you and collect the Lucky Dice on it.