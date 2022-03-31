While completing Thy Bard, With a Vengeance questline in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll be asked to choose from two options. The guide will explain what those options do and should you choose to set sail or go to Weepwild Dankness in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Should You Set Sail or Go to Weepwild Dankness in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

By the start of Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest, players will be given the liberty of either setting sail to explore a new world or going to the Weepwild Dankness, a magical forest south of the city. However, before doing any of this, players will need the blessing of a Bard.

Bards are quite rare in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but thankfully you’ll be able to find a half-bard in Weepwild Dankess. Finding this place is quite easy and you’ll need to just complete a side quest that asks you to get past a cheese puff.

The cheese puff fell overboard and hence, has been declared an obstacle by the boat master. This side quest includes killing a few enemies in a dungeon. After killing the enemies, you’ll be granted a key to unlock the cheese puff.

The bard Mr. Torgue will then come with you and will help you clear some enemies on the way back. After killing a few barrier guards with Mr. Torgue, there’ll be a boss fight against Banshee in the heart of the forest.

Get your ship blessed by the bard and you’re all set to approach the quest further. If you try to sail the ship without his blessing, the ship will sink after sailing a short distance and the mission will start over.

After getting the ship blessed, either continue to explore the Weepwild Darkness or set sail to a new world.

Setting sail will enable you to explore a whole new world filling your journey with excitement. Completing the Weepwild Darkness missions will grant you a third weapon slot.