Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Weapon Types, Damage Types, and Manufacturers

As a Borderlands spinoff, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a large variety of guns. There are 6 different weapon types, 6 different damage types and 7 manufacturers. So, the permutations of all these factors make for some serious firepower.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Weapon Types

There are six gun types available for you in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Below we will tell you about each of them separately.

Assault Rifle

The first weapon type available for you in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is none other than Assault Rifle. These are the most versatile weapons available for players.

You can take out enemies using the Assault Rifle from any distance. You are not bound to a range. Moreover, the damage done by this weapon is quite consistent and you can trust this weapon in most situations.

Heavy Weapons

As the name suggests, these are heavy weapons that dish out heavy damage.

These weapons are mostly used when you are facing a lot of enemies so you can take them out at once.

Using this weapon alone is of no use as it reload speed is very low and you have to shift to some other weapon after firing it to take out remaining enemies quickly.

Pistols

Pistols are light weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can be very useful if you have a great aim.

You can use this weapon for taking out enemies very quickly if you can target their heads. This weapon works well in both melee and ranged encounters.

Shotguns

A shotgun is a close-range weapon for taking out a lot of enemies very quickly. Its bullets have a wide spread that can take out multiple enemies in a melee encounter.

So, whether you want to kill a single enemy in short-range or multiple enemies this is a good weapon to have.

SMGs

SMGs are known for their fire rate. These weapons can be used for taking out enemies in no time because of their amazing speed.

The only thing you must be careful of is the bullets since they can empty your ammo in a few seconds.

Sniper Rifles

As you already know sniper rifles are made to take out enemies at a long distance. This weapon has limited use in the game since most of the enemies try to get in close counter.

Moreover, it reload speed is also low and it is not going to help you in close counters.

Damage Types in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are six different damage types in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can be seen below.

Dark Magic Damage

The attacks of this damage type are used for taking the health of your enemies and boosting your health.

Fire Damage

This damage type is effective against enemies with a red health bar. In this type, fire damage is done to the enemies as they are set on fire.

Frost Damage

This damage type is effective against the enemies with white health bar and in this. It is a elemental damage that deals the freezing damage to enemies.

Kinetic Damage

This damage type is effective against almost every character in the game. This damage has no weakness and has hidden elemental damage.

Lightning Damage

This damage is effective against enemies with the blue health bar. It can destroy the enemy’s shields and wards.

Poison Damage

This damage is effective against enemies with a yellow health bar. This can be used to infiltrate enemy bodies with poison and pierce their armor.

Weapon Manufacturer’s in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are seven weapons manufacturers in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and each manufacturer’s weapons come with unique traits. Below we will tell you about all of them.

Hyperius

Hyperius is a weapon manufacturer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands whose guns will give you cover while you are aiming the targets.

They will form a protective shield around you to protect you from enemy attacks even while running. These weapons also help in making your aim better.

Stoker

Stoker is another manufacturer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that is known for creating weapons with a high fire rate.

These weapons help you in taking out enemies quickly but the only disadvantage of using this weapon is it will cost a lot of ammunition because of the high fire rate.

Dahlia

The Guns you can get from this manufacturer give you control over how you can use these weapons.

Like some of them come with a Burst Fire Mode in which you have to hit the trigger consistently to fire. This mode has its own pros and cons.

It can be a little difficult for you to continue to press the trigger when facing a lot of enemies. Some of them also come with a Full Auto Mode that can help you in firing at a steady rate.

Blackpowder

The guns manufactured by the Blackpowder gun manufacturer did double damage. Its bullets bounce off from the enemy it hits and also hit the enemy nearby.

However, this bullet will be wasted if you are in a one-to-one fight.

Torgue

The weapons manufactured by Torgue will help you in defeating the Dragon Lord. Torque weapons focus completely on dealing heavy explosive damage to enemies.

You can find some weapons that can throw sticky bombs and blast after a few seconds.

Feriore

The guns manufactured by this manufacturer can transform into a different form with the use of little magic. After that, you can throw them on the battlefield to deal damage to enemies.

These will also return to you after some time so it’s not that once you throw it you will lose it forever.

Skuldugger

The weapon manufactured by this manufacturer has no need for reloading. They will continue to fire and generate their own ammo. You don’t have to take cover for reloading weapons while using his weapons.

The only thing you have to be careful of is overheating the weapon. Since there is no break, the weapon will overheat and you have to let it cool down for some time before using it again.