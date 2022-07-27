Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Ruby’s Spite Location Guide

The sheer variety of Legendary Items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands makes it extremely interesting to play, especially since the legendary items provide various buffs along with the generally increased effectiveness. One of the Legendary Pistols in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is Ruby’s Spite. This weapon, manufactured by Dahlia, is found only with Dark Elemental power, making it highly sought after by Graveborns.

Where to Find Ruby’s Spite in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The best way to get Ruby’s Spite is by defeating the miniboss Monstrous Shroom. The miniboss can be found in Weepwild Dankness, which you get to by using an Ancient Obelisk.

Though the drop is not guaranteed, Monstrous Shroom is your best option to farm for Ruby’s Spite in TTW. You may even get it on your first try if your Loot Luck is high.

Other than this, there always is a very small chance that you might find Ruby’s Spite as a random drop from any of the other enemies or chests in the game.

Ruby’s Spite Stats and Buffs

As we already know, Ruby’s Spite is dropped with Dark Magic Elemental only. No other elemental versions of Ruby’s Spite are found in the game. The weapon’s elemental makes it very good for Graveborns.

With the three passive buffs that are randomized every time you find the weapon, the main special effect of Ruby’s spite is that the target takes 3% additional damage for each crossbolt that is stuck in the enemy. This effect lasts for only 5 seconds before the crossbolt disappears. You can stick in multiple crossbolts to increase the damage dealt exponentially.

Other than this, there is a hidden buff as well that isn’t told. Ruby’s Spite has a chance of increasing fire rate and getting homing bullets when you kill an enemy. This effect is random and can be triggered anytime you get a kill.