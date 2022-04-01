Much like any other role-playing game, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows you to respec your character which is something you’ll be doing a lot. Take note that you cannot change our primary class. You can only respec your skill points. The following guide will show you how to Respec in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to Unlock Respec in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You’ll need to progress in the main storyline of TTW until you reach a vibrant version of the game’s hub world, Brighthoof, to acquire the ability to Respec.

You’ll be taken on an adventure where you’ll have to participate in a comprehensive tutorial, learn mechanics, collect loot, and fight weaker enemies after you start your quest.

You’ll also gain access to the Overworld after completing the adventure, which is a Final Fantasy-style transitional segment with its own systems, missions, and random encounters. Then you’ll have to work your way through the gameboard until you reach Queen’s Gate.

When you initially enter Queen’s Gate i.e., Brighthoof, you will be forced into combat to regain the city. You can begin the second half of the game’s lengthy Prologue once you’ve beaten the swarms of monsters and met up with the legendary Butt Stallion.

After returning to the Overworld, you must travel to Shattergrave Barrow as it will be marked on your map and within the worldview. You will face the arrogant Zomboss as you progress through this section, who must be defeated to complete the main story quest.

You will be transferred back to Brighthoof via porta after the boss is defeated. You will eventually arrive in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Hub World. Brighthoof is transformed into a dynamic land filled with NPCs, and there you will find the Blacksmith, who will teach you about SDU upgrades for the first time.

You can next proceed to Izzy’s Fizzies to meet the friendly owner and learn about a variety of fascinating mechanics. The Quick Change machine to respec your character in TTW can be found here.

How to Use Quick Change Machine in TTW

You will see an option to “Change Skills” at the bottom of your screen after you’ve acquired access to the Quick Change Machine. When you press this button, you’ll be sent to a different menu where you may pick whether you want to modify your skills or your Hero points.

Players can reallocate whatever stats they’ve obtained up to this point by changing Hero points. Changing skills allows them to replace their points with each skill.

You are free to use the Quick Change whenever they are in the hub world, however, it is crucial to remember that each time you resets or respecs, a price is charged depending on your level.