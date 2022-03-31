Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice Locations Guide

Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a collectible that increases your loot luck. In this Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands guide, we will tell you complete details about Lucky Dice found at Queen’s Gate and its locations so you can collect them easily.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice Locations

Lucky Dice are special items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that are going to help you in farming the best gear in the game. This is because collecting Lucky Dice will increase your loot luck by 10% should you get them all.

Below we will tell you about the locations of all the Lucky Dice in the Queen’s Gate region so you can collect them all.

There are 15 Lucky Dice in the Queen’s Gate region of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that you can collect.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #1

For this one, go to the location shown on the map above and you will see a wooden house on the left edge. Go to its backside and at the edge of a wooden bridge, you will find this close to a boat.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #2

After reaching the location shown on the map above, you will see this one on a balcony of a wooden house in front of you.

To get to the balcony you have to go to the right side of the house and climb up the roof from there. After that, you can drop down into the balcony to collect this Lucky Dice.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #3

After reaching the location shown on the map above, you will see a huge wooden rotating wheel. Go there and collect this Lucky Dice right next to the wooden wheel.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #4

Go to the bridge location shown on the map above and you will find this Lucky Dice right on the edge of this broken bridge.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #5

Go to the location shown on the map above and drop down to an area right next to a house. There at the edge, you will find this Lucky Dice.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #6

Go to the location shown on the map above and enter the cave you see there. Inside the cave, you can easily spot this Lucky Dice.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #7

For this one, go to the location shown on the map above and enter the area on your right side. Right after entering this, you will find the Lucky Dice on top of the wooden box on the left side.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #8

Go to the edge of the mountain at the location shown on the map above. There you will find Lucky Dice on a wooden platform right next to a chair.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #9

Once you get to the location shown on the map above, you have to move forward to enter the cave. Follow the narrow path at the edge and you will enter the Graveyard of Lost Bards. Inside it, you will find the Lucky Dice easily.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #10

Go to the location shown on the map above and follow the edge to move forward. In the end, you will find the Lucky Dice on the left side of the castle there.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #11

Go to the location shown on the map above and move towards the edge. On the right side close to a fire, you will find this Lucky Dice.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #12

Go to the location shown on the map above and move to its left edge. There you will see a rock pillar with Lucky Dice on it. Jump onto that pillar and collect the Lucky Dice.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #13

After reaching the location shown on the map above you can spot this Lucky Dice on the balcony of a house there. You have to go around the house so you can get onto its roof and from there jump into the balcony to collect the Dice.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #14

This area will be available once you have completed the Emotion of the Ocean main quest and bless your ship. This one can be found at the location shown on the map above right at the edge of the mountain.

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice #15

This area will be available once you have completed the Emotion of the Ocean main quest and bless your ship.

Just from the location of Lucky Dice #14, you can move forward by jumping into the area below and head to the location shown on the map. There you will find the Lucky Dice at the edge.