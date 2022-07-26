Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Portable Sawmill Location Guide

The Portable Sawmill is one of the most powerful Legendary Sniper Rifles in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This Legendary item is manufactured by Stoker, who are known for making weapons with crazy fire rates.

To help you out with obtaining the Portable Sawmill in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you where to find the Portable Sawmill and what stats and effects it comes with.

Where to Find Portable Sawmill in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Since the Portable Sawmill is a Legendary Item, it can be obtained as a World Drop. This is the case for every Legendary Item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you don’t know already, the term “World Drop” means that this item can be obtained from any loot source in the entire game.

Anything and everything in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can drop loot has a chance to drop the Portable Sawmill. This includes things like regular enemies, bosses, dungeons, chests, loot boxes, Lucky Dice etc.

After reading this, you may be under the assumption that the Portable Sawmill is easy to obtain as practically everything in the game has a drop chance for this item.

But that’s not the case at all. You have to note that there are a lot of other items in the game that can also be acquired as World Drops. This means that the Portable Sawmill drop chance from World Drops is very low.

And because the drop chance is so low from World Drops, farming the Portable Sawmill in this way is very inefficient.

There’s another way to farm the Portable Sawmill that is way more efficient. After you complete the campaign of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll unlock a special dungeon named the Chaos Chamber.

The Chaos Chamber is located inside the castle at Brighthoof. Inside this dungeon, you’ll face many enemies, minibosses and bosses. Each of these enemies have a drop chance for the Portable Sawmill.

But that’s not the only way to farm the Portable Sawmill from the Chaos Chamber. Inside this dungeon, you’ll find Bunny Statues which grant random Legendary Items of a specific type (armor, spells, sniper rifles etc.) when you give them crystals. The crystals can be found inside the dungeon itself.

These Bunny Statues have a higher drop chance for the Portable Sawmill as the statue you’ll get it from will only drop Legendary Sniper Rifles. If you don’t get it on your first run, don’t be discouraged.

Keep doing runs of the Chaos Chamber until you get the Portable Sawmill. And if you’re still struggling, you can try doing extended runs of the dungeon and using Lucky Dice. This will allow you to farm more crystals to spend at the Bunny Statues.

Portable Sawmill Stats and Effects

The Special Effect of the Portable Sawmill allows it to fire sawblades that ricochet off of enemies or surfaces and strike other targets nearby. On top of this, it also has an 11% chance of dealing elemental damage over time.

The Portable Sawmill is arguably the best Sniper Rifle in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It has good damage, accuracy, range, fire rate, magazine capacity and it comes in every element, so you can farm the Chaos Chamber until you get one with the element of your choice.

There are no real downsides to the Portable Sawmill. Its only quirk which may bother some people is its multi-shot ability. It fires 2-3 sawmills at once, so you may find yourself running out of ammo quite quickly. But the damage is quite high, so you won’t need to shoot too many times at enemies to kill them.

The Portable Sawmill performs exceptionally well against large groups of enemies due to its bullet ricochet ability. With just one fire of your weapon, you can deal damage to multiple enemies. This will allow you to quickly clear out hordes of mobs.