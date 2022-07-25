Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Pandemecium Location Guide

Pandemecium is one of the many items to be discovered in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You might be wondering what Pandemecium is. Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about Pandemecium in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

In TTW, Pandemecium is yet another Legendary Armor manufactured by Kleave. With that said, the question is where does one find Pandemecium in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Read on to find out.

Where To Find Pandemecium In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Pandemecium is found as World Drop which means it can be acquired as loot item from any loot source. If you’re running a stroke of bad luck and are unable to find Pandemecium in the open world, worry not!

Pandemecium is also available as a dedicated drop from the boss Parasite found towards the end of the sidequest Walk the Stalk in Tangledrift. It is worth noting that you’ll have to finish the sidequest to farm the boss for the loot.

Furthermore, you can head to Chaos Chamber to farm the loot bunnies (the armor ones) to get your hands on Pandemecium quickly.

Pandemecium Stats And Effects

When a Poison Status Effect deals damage over time, Pandemecium has a 15% chance of exploding the enemy for 776 Poison Damage. The effects provided by this armor are not favorable because you will be required to have a weapon with a poison effect.

If by any chance you have a weapon with poison effects, the likelihood of an explosion is slim, and the damage is insufficient to make an impact. All in all, Pandemecium isn’t that good when it comes to stat bonuses.