Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Overworld Lucky Dice Locations

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, loads of Lucky Dice are spread all around the map, which can be collected to obtain different kinds of loot. This guide will list the locations of all the Lucky Dice present in the Overworld in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to Find all Overworld Lucky Dice Locations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Overworld Lucky Dice #1

This lucky dice is present right at the start of the Overworld area. It will be behind a log and can be spotted easily.

Overworld Lucky Dice #2

To obtain this Lucky Dice, you will need to start the ‘Working Blueprint’ quest. It can be started from the following location. During this quest, you will find the lucky dice at a dungeon in Brighthoof.

Overworld Lucky Dice #3

This lucky dice is present between a bridge and a rock at the following location on the map.

Overworld Lucky Dice #4

To find this dice, head to the following map location. There, interact with the purple glowing orb to deactivate the gate and then go to the area to find the lucky dice on a cliff.

Overworld Lucky Dice #5

Go to the location below and then enter the cave to find the lucky dice.

Overworld Lucky Dice #6

This lucky dice can be found on a mountain ledge in the map area mentioned below.

Overworld Lucky Dice #7

You will need to start the ‘Destruction Rains from the Heavens’ quest to find this lucky dice. This will allow you to punch through magical barriers. Then head to the following location to find the 7th Lucky Dice in Overworld.

Overworld Lucky Dice #8

This dice is present on a small, isolated island that can be reached by crossing the invisible bridge, which only appears when you are near it.

Overworld Lucky Dice #9

This is located on the edge of a cliff which is blocked by a barrier. You will need to deactivate the barrier by interacting with the purple orb.

Overworld Lucky Dice #10

This lucky dice is located near the eraser bridge at the following map location.

Overworld Lucky Dice #11

This dice is located in the southern part of Overworld. To access this dice, you will need to deactivate the barrier by interacting with the purple orb.

Overworld Lucky Dice #12

At the following map location, this dice will be protected by a red barrier which you will be able to melee through if you have started the ‘Destruction Rains from the Heavens’ quest.

Overworld Lucky Dice #13

This one is located near the previous dice location, on an isolated island.

Overworld Lucky Dice #14

This lucky dice is present in the northern part of Overworld at the following map location.

Overworld Lucky Dice #15

This lucky dice is present at the following location. You will need to deactivate the barrier by interacting with the purple orb to access this dice.

Overworld Lucky Dice #16

To find this dice, head to the following location and then jump down the cliff to find the dice on top of the red overgrowth.

Overworld Lucky Dice #17

This dice is present on top of a drink can in the following map area.

Overworld Lucky Dice #18

To find this, head far east from the previous dice location and enter the mini-dungeon to find the dice there.

Overworld Lucky Dice #19 Location

This lucky dice is located on the side of a cliff in the following area.

Overworld Lucky Dice #20 Location

This dice can also be found by entering the mini-dungeon near the previous dice location.

Overworld Lucky Dice #21 Location

This dice is present in the following area, protected by a red barrier.

Overworld Lucky Dice #22 Location

The final dice is located on the right side of a cliff in the following map area.