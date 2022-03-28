Myth Rank is a level progression system that appears after level 40 in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands which gives your Fatemaker some serious buffs. In this guide, we will tell you complete details about how the Myth Rank system works in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How Myth Rank Works in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Once you have achieved the max level in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which is level 40, a new level progression system will appear. That system is called the Myth Rank.

Fans of the Borderlands franchise are actually already familiar with this progression system. Myth Rank system in TTW basically just replaces the old Badass rank system from previous Borderlands games.

When Myth Rank starts, a new bar will be added to your screen. All XP you earn from this point on will go to the Myth Rank bar. Once this bar is filled, you’ll receive a Myth Point.

You can invest these Myth Points into Constellations. There are four different Constellations each of which provides a different category of buffs. Let’s look at each of the Constellations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands below.

Deadeye Constellation

This constellation is best for gun-focused builds. This constellation has attributes in which you can invest to improve your proficiency with weapons.

All the Deadeye Constellations are given below along with their effects.

Dexterity: In will increase the Critical Hit Chances.

In will increase the Critical Hit Chances. Move Speed: This will increase the movement speed.

This will increase the movement speed. Reload Speed: This will increase the reload speed of your weapon.

This will increase the reload speed of your weapon. Fire Rate: This will increase the fire rate of your weapon.

This will increase the fire rate of your weapon. Magazine Size: This will increase the maximum Magazine Size for your weapons.

This will increase the maximum Magazine Size for your weapons. Gun Damage: This will increase the damage done by your weapons.

Druid Constellation

The Druid Constellation is focused on inflicting Status Damage by investing in companions and other passive skills.

All the Druid Constellations and their effects are given below.

Wisdom: This will increase the Status Damage of your attacks.

This will increase the Status Damage of your attacks. Companion Damage: This will increase the damage done by your companion.

This will increase the damage done by your companion. Attunement: This will help in reducing the Cooldown time.

This will help in reducing the Cooldown time. Lightning Damage: This will help in increasing the Lightning Damage.

This will help in increasing the Lightning Damage. Loot Luck: This will help in increasing the Drop rate chance.

This will help in increasing the Drop rate chance. Poison Damage: This will increase the poison damage done by you.

This will increase the poison damage done by you. Ability Damage: This will increase the damage done by abilities.

Archmage Constellations

This will help in increasing the magic proficiency and improving the elemental damage.

All the Archmage Constellations and their effects are given below.

Intelligence: This will help in reducing the Spell Cooldown time.

This will help in reducing the Spell Cooldown time. Spell Critical Damage: This will increase the Spell’s Critical damage.

This will increase the Spell’s Critical damage. Spell Critical Chance: This will increase the chances of a critical hit with spell attacks.

This will increase the chances of a critical hit with spell attacks. Fire Damage: This will increase Fire Damage.

This will increase Fire Damage. Frost Damage: This will increase Frost Damage.

This will increase Frost Damage. Status Effect Chance: This will increase the chances of inflicting the Status Effect.

This will increase the chances of inflicting the Status Effect. Spell Damage: This will increase the damage done by spell attacks.

Blademaster Constellation

In Blademaster Constellation players will find the attributes that will increase their melee combat stats. Melee attacks will get boosts in different attributes with Blademaster Constellation.

Effects of the Blademaster Constellations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are given below.