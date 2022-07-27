Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Masterwork Handbow Location Guide

One of the Legendary Pistols in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is named the “Masterwork Handbow.” This Legendary item is manufactured by Blackpowder, which specializes in making weapons with a manual fire rate.

If you’re looking to find the Masterwork Handbow in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we’re here to help you out with this guide where we’ll be showing you where to find the Masterwork Handbow and what stats and effects it comes with.

Where to Find Masterwork Handbow in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

First and foremost, the Masterwork Handbow can be obtained as a World Drop in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, just like every other Legendary item in the game. If you don’t know already, the term “World Drop” means that this item can be obtained from any loot source in the entire game.

Anything and everything in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can drop loot has a chance to drop the Masterwork Handbow. This includes things like regular enemies, bosses, dungeons, chests, loot boxes, Lucky Dice etc.

Reading this, you may think that the Masterwork Handbow is easily obtainable as practically everything in the game has a drop chance for this item.

However, that’s not the case at all. You have to keep in mind that there are a lot of other items in the game that can also be obtained as World Drops. This means that the Masterwork Handbow drop chance from World Drops is quite low.

Because of this low drop chance, it is very difficult to obtain the Masterwork Handbow through World Drops. That said, there’s no need to worry as there are better ways of obtaining the Masterwork Handbow in Wonderlands.

A good way of farming the Masterwork Handbow in TTW is through a miniboss named “Captain Swallow.” This miniboss can be fought inside a dungeon located to the east of the Shrine of Grindanna (in the Overworld).

To access this dungeon, you’ll need to complete the main mission named “Emotion of the Ocean.”

At the end of the dungeon, you’ll face Captain Swallow, who has a chance to drop the Masterwork Handbow. This boss has a much higher drop chance for the Masterwork Handbow than World Drops, but it is still fairly low overall. You’ll need to do a few runs to be able to get this item.

And finally, the next best farming location for the Masterwork Handbow is the Chaos Chamber. This is a special dungeon that is unlocked after you’ve completed the campaign of the game. The Chaos Chamber can be found inside the castle in Brighthoof.

Inside the Chaos Chamber, you’ll find Bunny Statues which grant random Legendary Items of a specific type (armor, spells, handguns etc.) when you give them crystals. The crystals can be found inside the dungeon itself.

These Bunny Statues have a decent chance of dropping the Masterwork Handbow as the statue you’ll get it from will only drop Legendary Handguns. If you don’t get it on your first run, don’t be discouraged.

Keep doing runs of the Chaos Chamber until you get the Masterwork Handbow. And if you’re still struggling, you can try doing extended runs of the dungeon and using Lucky Dice. This will allow you to farm more crystals to spend at the Bunny Statues.

Masterwork Handbow Stats and Effects

The first thing to note about the Masterwork Handbow is that it does not roll with any elements. This means that you won’t have to worry about getting the Masterwork Handbow with an undesired element as it will not come with an element at all.

The Special Effect of the Masterwork Handbow allows it to ricochet 6 crossbolts to the closest enemy each time it lands a Critical Hit.

This weapon is perfect for players that prefer being up close and personal with their enemies. Despite being a handgun, it can one-shot most targets.

You just need to keep an eye on your ammo at all times so you don’t run out in the middle of battle. Being up in an enemy’s face and running out of ammo is not a situation you’ll want to be in.