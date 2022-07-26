Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Live Wire Location Guide

Live Wire is a legendary submachine gun from manufacturer Dahlia that you will either come by randomly or look to farm specifically during the endgame of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The following guide will explain where to find Live Wire and what special effects this legendary submachine gun boasts in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Live Wire In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Unlike most other items, Live Wire is not a world drop, meaning that you cannot just randomly loot the legendary weapon from any available loot source in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The only way to loot Live Wire is to complete Chaos Chamber runs. You must defeat the mini-bosses of the Chaos Chamber for a chance to see them drop Live Wire.

As Live Wire is only dropped from Chaos Chambers, the drop chance can be increased by repeatedly farming them. You can keep on repeatedly farming these runs until you get your hands on the Live Wire SMG.

Live Wire Stats And Effects

If it was not already obvious, Live Wire does lightning damage to enemies. When shooting at enemies, you have a chance of firing a lightning beam that chains multiple enemies together to deal lightning damage to them all.

Live Wire also has a melee special effect where meleeing enemies will deal lightning damage for 1 second. That being said, it is probably a good move to not go in too close for that special effect and maintain your distance to increase your survival chances.

Furthermore, there is a secondary firing mode that you can use to switch between automatic and 5-shot bursts.

Live Wire does extreme weapon damage from close range with its high fire rate. Paired with the lighting element, it is highly damaging to most of the enemies. The best way to utilize the Live Wire SMG is by getting close to the enemies and then raining down the clip on them.