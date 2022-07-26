Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Liquid Cooling Location Guide

Liquid Cooling is a legendary gun in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that is manufactured by Skuldugger. One of most attractive thing about Liquid cooling is that it is very easy to obtain. Liquid Cooling, as the name suggests, only comes in Frost element. In case you don’t have any idea about acquiring Liquid Cooling in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, then don’t worry. This guide will cover all the details which will help you find Liquid Cooling and also its effects as well.

Where To Find Liquid Cooling In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Liquid Cooling is a world drop legendary which means any loot source can drop Liquid Cooling, so you can find it anywhere. In addition, one of the Ancient Obelisk minibosses has a loot source dedicated to it.

There’s an ancient obelisk in Crackmast Cove where the miniboss Lissia spawns, which drops it. The only way to get to the checkpoint is to follow the northern edge of the open area on your map to the west. You can get to the obelisk by passing through a waterfall just west of there. After defeating Lissa, you will easily get Liquid Cooling.

Liquid Cooling Stats and Effects

One of the major benefits, as well as drawbacks of Liquid Cooling, is its unlimited magazine size. Given the magazine capacity, the weapon can overheat and eventually break if constantly fired.

Thankfully, it also has a static effect on it, with which you can cool down the weapon by landing critical hits. Any critical hit from Liquid Cooling will reduce the heat gauge so you can use the weapon longer.

Liquid Cooling in TTW has an 18% chance of dealing frost damage over time. If you are able to locate an upgraded variant that is two times as effective as the standard variant, the Liquid Cooling can be one of the more powerful guns in the game.

It can be used with any build, but those focused on enhancing Frost Damage will benefit significantly from it. The From the Shadows Action Skill allows you to guarantee critical hits while invisible, so this weapon is ideal for Stabbomancers.